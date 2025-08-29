TCU Women's Basketball Nonconference Schedule Features Three Tournament Teams, 9 Homes Games
TCU women’s basketball released its 2025-26 nonconference schedule, which features nine home games, three 2025 NCAA tournament teams and a Thanksgiving week trip to Cancun.
The Horned Frogs will open their third season under head coach Mark Campbell at home against NC A&T on Nov. 6.
NC State, Ohio State and Richmond highlight the 13-game nonconference schedule. The Wolfpack and Buckeyes earned national host seeds in the 2025 NCAA tournament like the Horned Frogs did and will likely be ranked in preseason polls.
NC State - Nov. 16, AWAY
TCU upset #13 NC State 76-73 in Schollmaier Arena last season, setting the tone for a historic season. Like last year, this will be a great measuring stick game against an elite program. The Wolfpack finished 2024-25 as the ACC regular season champions and reached the Sweet Sixteen. This game also closes out a home-and-home series.
Richmond - Nov. 27, NEUTRAL - Cancun Challenge
Richmond has become a respected mid-major program. Last season, the Spiders posted a 28-7 record, won the A-10 regular season title, made their second straight NCAA Tournament and beat Georgia Tech 74-49 for the first tournament win in program history. The Horned Frogs will also face UAB in Cancun.
Ohio State - Jan. 19, NEUTRAL - Coretta Scott King Classic
Ohio State and TCU will face off in Newark, New Jersey as part of the Coretta Scott King Classic. The Buckeyes finished third in the Big 10 alongside Maryland last season and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Combined with Big 12 matchups, the Horned Frogs will play 18 home games in 2025-26. The Big 12 schedule matrix came out in June and TCU will host Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Arizona, Arizona State, Houston and Kansas.
The Horned Frogs ended the 2024-25 season with a 34-4 record, claimed the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles, made the university’s first Elite Eight appearance and secured a final AP ranking of No. 6. Coach Campbell’s squad returns five players alongside nine newcomers.
The complete 2025-26 schedule, along with tipoff time and broadcast details, will be announced at a later date.
Nonconference Schedule
Nov. 6 – vs. NC A&T
Nov. 9 – vs. Sam Houston
Nov. 12 – vs. Tennessee State
Nov. 16 – at NC State
Nov. 20 – vs. Tarleton
Nov. 23 – vs. UTRGV
Nov. 27 – Richmond #
Nov. 28 – UAB #
Dec. 3 – vs. Incarnate Word
Dec. 6 – vs. UTEP
Dec. 14 – vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 16 – vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Jan. 19 – Ohio State*
# - Cancun Challenge
* - Coretta Scott King Classic