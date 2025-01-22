TCU Women's Basketball: Oklahoma State Preview
Fresh off of a 2-0 homestand last week, No. 9 TCU will hit the road to take on Oklahoma State. The Frogs come into this game tied with Kansas State atop the Big 12 standings with a 7-0 conference record and 19-1 overall. The Cowgirls are tied for fourth with a 5-2 Big 12 record and 15-3 overall.
Oklahoma State is coming off a 72-58 road win against UCF on Saturday. They're led by sophomore guard Stailee Heard. She is averaging just over 15 points and eight rebounds per game. In the win over the Knights, Heard scored 23 points with 10 rebounds and four steals.
Micah Gray is another formidable scorer, averaging 14.7 points per game, and is second in the Big 12 in three-pointers made (51), only trailing Madison Conner (77). The Cowgirls carry the second-ranked offense and fourth-ranked defense in the conference.
Milestone Watch
TCU has struggled to win in Stillwater. The Frogs are looking for their first win there since January 29, 2020. A win on Wednesday would mark some program history. It would give them the longest Big 12 winning streak in program history and four straight Big 12 road wins for the first time since 2017.
There are also some personal milestones to look out for. Sedona Prince needs five rejections to reach 200 career blocks and Hailey Van Lith needs five dimes to reach 500 career assists. Mark Campbell will need these two to have big time games if the Frogs are going to pick up a road win.
Team Stats Breakdown
TCU
Oklahoma State
Points per game
82.1
82.1
Opp. points per game
55.9
57.4
FG%
48%
48.4%
Rebounds per game
39.1
42.1
Assists per game
20.4
15.9
The game will tip off at 6:30 on Wednesday on ESPN+.
