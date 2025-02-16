Killer Frogs

TCU Women's Basketball Preview: at Arizona

Madison Conner returns to Arizona as the Frogs look to remain tied atop the standings of the Big 12.

JD Andress

The TCU Bench celebrating in their win against BYU 02/11/2025
The TCU Bench celebrating in their win against BYU 02/11/2025 / Brian McLean OnAssignment/TCU On SI
In this story:

ESPN+. TCU at Arizona WBB. 15-11, 6-7 Big 12. . 3 PM ct. 466. 511. 23-3, 11-2 Big 12. Sunday, February 16

The TCU Horned Frogs are on the road as they hope to get their 12th conference win of the season as they take on the Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats are 11th in the conference in scoring offense (67.9 ppg) and 7th in scoring defense (62.3). They are also in the middle of the pack in field goal percentage with a .439%, which has been the story of their season; not awful at anything, but not great at anything either.

The Wildcats don't have a star player; their efficiency comes mainly from the depth of their team. Jada Williams and Breya Cunningham are the only two players with double-digit points, with 12.5 and 11.2, respectively. However, five other players on the team average seven or more points. Cunningham leads the team with seven rebounds per game during the season, with six players averaging three or more.

TCU Stats to Know

1. Leaving for Purple Pastures

Since transferring to TCU, Madison Conner has had the most 3-pointers in college basketball the last two seasons and is a Drysdale Award finalist.

2. Big 12's Finest

The Frogs have been the highest-ranked conference team for the last 11 polls.

3. She's a Star For a Reason

Hailey Van Lith has had 15 points and five assists in 13 games this season, which is second in the country.

4. The Rebounder from Down Under

Agnes Emma-Nnopu leads all Big 12 guards in offensive rebounding with 2.3 per game.

5. Effective off the Bench

Aaliyah Roberson has averaged nine points per game throughout the last three TCU matchups.

Comparisons

TCU

Arizona

79.0

Points Per Game

67.9

56.5

Opponents PPG.

62.3

.471

Field Goal Percentage

.439

19.3

Assists Per Game

13.5

39.0

Rebounds Per Game

34.7

11.3

Turnovers Per Game

16.4

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Home/Basketball