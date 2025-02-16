TCU Women's Basketball Preview: at Arizona
The TCU Horned Frogs are on the road as they hope to get their 12th conference win of the season as they take on the Arizona Wildcats
The Wildcats are 11th in the conference in scoring offense (67.9 ppg) and 7th in scoring defense (62.3). They are also in the middle of the pack in field goal percentage with a .439%, which has been the story of their season; not awful at anything, but not great at anything either.
The Wildcats don't have a star player; their efficiency comes mainly from the depth of their team. Jada Williams and Breya Cunningham are the only two players with double-digit points, with 12.5 and 11.2, respectively. However, five other players on the team average seven or more points. Cunningham leads the team with seven rebounds per game during the season, with six players averaging three or more.
TCU Stats to Know
1. Leaving for Purple Pastures
Since transferring to TCU, Madison Conner has had the most 3-pointers in college basketball the last two seasons and is a Drysdale Award finalist.
2. Big 12's Finest
The Frogs have been the highest-ranked conference team for the last 11 polls.
3. She's a Star For a Reason
Hailey Van Lith has had 15 points and five assists in 13 games this season, which is second in the country.
4. The Rebounder from Down Under
Agnes Emma-Nnopu leads all Big 12 guards in offensive rebounding with 2.3 per game.
5. Effective off the Bench
Aaliyah Roberson has averaged nine points per game throughout the last three TCU matchups.
Comparisons
TCU
Arizona
79.0
Points Per Game
67.9
56.5
Opponents PPG.
62.3
.471
Field Goal Percentage
.439
19.3
Assists Per Game
13.5
39.0
Rebounds Per Game
34.7
11.3
Turnovers Per Game
16.4
