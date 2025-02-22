TCU Women's Basketball Preview: Vs #17 West Virginia
The #10 ranked TCU Horned Frogs Women's Basketball team aims to remain perfect at home this season as they host the #17 ranked West Virginia Mountaineers this Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Schollmaier Arena. The Mountaineers are coming off a big victory at home when they defeated #12 ranked Kansas State 70-57; that win helped put the Frogs maintain a tie for first place with Baylor. TCU, though, does currently hold the tiebreaker over Baylor.
The Mountaineers will be led by JJ Quinerly, Jordan Harrison, and Sydney Shaw, who each average 19.5, 13.5, and 12.3 points per game. No other player on the team averages more than ten points a game. Kyah Watson leads the team in rebounding with eight per game, whereas West Virginia has struggled this season, ranking 12th in the conference in total rebounds per game. Where the Mountaineers shine, though, is on defense, ranking first in the conference in opponents points per game at 53.6. They are fifth in opponent field goal percentage, allowing 38% of shots to be made, but getting the ball down the court is where they shine, playing excellent trap defense.
TCU point guard Hailey Van Lith will have her hands full when bringing the ball down the court on their possessions, but the LSU transfer has gotten more comfortable dealing with opponent traps in recent weeks.
Horned Frog Focus
1. Records on the Line
With a win, TCU will set a single season record for wins (26), home wins (18), and conference wins (14).
2. The Home Winning Streak
The Frogs boast the best consecutive home-winning streak in the conference at 20 wins, and the Mountaineers were the last team to win at the Schollmaier during the 2024 season.
3. Setting Records and Breaking Records
Madison Conner broke her record for most 3-pointers in a season at TCU with 101 this past week, and that number also leads the country.
4. Double-Double Means Trouble
When TCU center Sedona Prince has a double-double, the Horned Frogs are 22-3.
5. Effective off the Bench
In her last 18 games, Aaliyah Roberson has been shooting 58% from the floor, leading all D1 post players in effective field goal percentage with a .706.
Comparison
West Virginia
TCU
77.1
Points Per Game
79.3
53.6
Opponents PPG.
57.4
0.453
Field Goal Percentage
0.477
0.384
Opponents FGP.
0.370
35.4
Rebounds Per Game
38.8
24.8
Opp. Turnovers Per Game
14.0
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.