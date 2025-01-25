Killer Frogs

TCU Women's Basketball Preview: vs #25 Baylor

After their first conference loss of the season, the Horned Frogs aim to get back on track against their rivals.

JD Andress

HVL going to the bench against Colorado
HVL going to the bench against Colorado / Brian McLean On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI
In this story:

For only the second time in the longstanding rivalry of the TCU Horned Frogs and Baylor Bears, the two teams will be ranked when they face each other, and the Frogs hope to beat the Bears for the first time in 35 years.

Baylor has six players averaging double digits or more on the season, with Darianna Littlepage-Buggs leading the team with 14.2 points per game and Aaronette Vonleh close behind at 13.6. Sarah Andrews leads the team in 3-point-attempts with 135, making them nearly 35% of the time, with three other players on the roster making 3-pointers over 40% of the time. The Bears also lead the conference in rebounds per game with 41.7, while TCU ranks seventh with 35.0.

TCU Stats to Know

1. TCU Can Set a Program Record

The Frogs can set a program record for their most ranked wins in a season (four) with a win.

2. The Trio of Doom

Sedona Prince, Hailey Van Lith, and Madson Conner account for 70% of the team's scoring.

3. Prince or a King?

Sedona Prince ranks second in conference scoring (22.4 ppg) and rebounding (8.6 rpg).

4. HVL is in a Tier of her Own

Van Lith is only the D1 player to average 18 points, six assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

5. Conner Leads the Pack

Madison Conner leads the nation in 3-pointers made with 79.

Stats Comparison

Baylor

TCU

74.6

Points Per Game

76.9

65.6

Opponents Points Per Game

62.3

41.7

Rebounds Per Game

35.0

15.0

Turnovers Per Game

11.9

9.0

Average Margin of Victory

14.6

