TCU Women's Basketball Preview vs Arizona State
No. 10 TCU is set to conclude its road trip in Arizona with a matchup against Arizona State. The Frogs hold the tiebreaker over Baylor for first place in the Big 12 with a 24-3 overall record and 12-2 in conference. The Sun Devils are in 15th with an 8-18 record and 2-12 in Big 12 play.
ASU is in the midst of an 11-game losing streak and is searching for any answers. TCU has been able to bounce back nicely following their tough loss to Kansas State with a three-game winning streak.
The Sun Devils are led by point guard Jalyn Brown. She leads the team in scoring, averaging over 17 a game, which ranks seventh in the Big 12. She has scored 13 or more points in eight straight, including a 32-point outburst against a stout Kansas State defense. However, she is averaging over four turnovers a game, so we could expect TCU to trap Brown and get the ball out of her hands.
Tyi Skinner has also put together a nice season for ASU, averaging over 16 points per game and a team-high 73 assists. The duo of Brown and Skinner could be a tough challenge for this TCU defense. However, offense should not be a problem for the Frogs.
Arizona State's defense ranks last in the Big 12 in opposing points per game (75.9). They also allow their opponents to secure around 40 rebounds per game, which is second worst in the conference. Expect high-scoring outputs for TCU's big three, but another player to have eyes on is Aaliyah Roberson.
The junior forward from San Antonio has been huge for Mark Campbell off the bench. She had 18 points in 20 minutes on Sunday vs Arizona and knocked down four threes. She also had a 14-point outing against Texas Tech. She can light up the scoreboard in a flurry if given the opportunities.
No. 10 TCU vs Arizona State will be played in Tempe in the Mullett Arena. Tip off is set for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
