TCU Women's Basketball Falls in Latest AP Poll

For the first time in seven weeks, the TCU women’s basketball team finds itself outside the top 10 of the latest AP poll.

After a disappointing 87-77 overtime defeat at the hands of the Utah Utes, Mark Campbell’s squad tumbled five spots to No. 13 in the ranking. TCU, which received 454 voting points, was just two points shy of No. 12 LSU. Conversely, 51 points separated the Horned Frogs from No. 14 Iowa. The No. 13 ranking is the lowest the Frogs have been ranked in the AP poll since Nov. 10, when the team was placed at No. 17.

The only other Big 12 schools ranked alongside TCU are Iowa State (No. 11), Baylor (No. 16) and Texas Tech (No. 17). West Virginia and Oklahoma State both received votes but were outside the top 25. TCU will play all those teams at some point over the course of the rest of the regular season.

Where Does Everyone Else Stack Up with the Frogs?

The top four — UConn, Texas, South Carolina and UCLA — remained unchanged from last week’s ranking. Meanwhile, a trio of SEC schools made big jumps. Oklahoma, which picked up wins over Texas A&M and Mississippi State, jumped three spots to No. 5. Both Kentucky (No. 6) and Vanderbilt (No. 7) catapulted five spots after both teams claimed victories over Kim Mulkey’s LSU.

The Big Ten featured the most schools in the poll with nine, with the SEC right behind at eight. The next closest conference, the Big 12, had just four teams in the ranking. The ACC got two teams in, while the Big East and the Ivy League had one apiece.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU head coach Mark Campbell speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Following the team’s first loss of the season to Utah, two important home matchups — one against Oklahoma State and the other versus Arizona State — are next on the docket for TCU. At 14-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play, the Horned Frogs find themselves in a good spot to start 2026 but will need to rectify the loss to the Utes quickly so that the unfortunate performance doesn’t become a habit. Two big wins over Oklahoma State and Arizona State should do the trick.

A quick road trip to West Virginia will follow on Jan. 14, before the team returns home to play Arizona on Jan. 17. TCU will then battle No. 19 Ohio State in the Coretta Scott King Classic on Jan. 19.

