TCU Women's Basketball: Sedona Prince Named Big 12 Player of the Week
TCU's Sedona Prince was named Big 12 Player of the Week for her performances against No, 3 Notre Dame and USF.
It is the fourth time in Prince's career that she has received this honor.
The 6-foot-7 center delivered one of the best performances in women's college basketball history in TCU's win over No. 3 Notre Dame.
Prince dropped 20 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks and four assists in the highest-ranked win since 2008 for the Frogs.
It was the first time in NCAA history that a player recorded 20 points, 20 boards, and eight rejections in a game against a ranked opponent and the first with 20 rebounds and eight blocks against an AP Top Five team.
This performance by Prince was the second 20-20 game in program history joining Sandora Irvin ('04) as the only Horned Frogs to do so.
Against South Florida, Prince totaled 17 points and 13 rebounds in a blowout win before being named Tournament MVP after the game.
Prince and TCU's amazing 8-0 start got them ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll this week.
The Frogs will face Florida Atlantic at home Wednesday night before taking on the reigning national champion No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks Sunday night at Dickies Arena.
It will be the first top 10 matchup in TCU program history, so all eyes will be on Prince and the Frogs this Sunday.
