TCU Women's Basketball: Sedona Prince Named Big 12 Player of the Week

Sedona Prince had the best game ever by a TCU center vs. No. 3 Notre Dame.



- First player ever with 20+ rebounds and 8+ blocks vs. an AP Top 5 opponent

- 1 of 6 Big 12 players ever with 20+ board vs a top 5 team

- 1 of 2 Frogs ever to have a 20-20 game (Sandora Irvin)



