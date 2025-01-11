TCU Women's Basketball: Texas Tech Preview
The TCU Horned Frogs are one of two remaining unbeaten teams in conference play (Kansas State) and hope to move to 5-0 in Big 12 play. They face a Texas Tech Red Raiders team that has stumbled out of the gate with a 1-3 record in conference play.
There is no surprise who will lead the charge for the Horned Frogs. Hailey Van Lith, Madison Conner, and Sedona Prince account for two-thirds (67%) of the team's total scoring this season. Along with that deadly offensive trio, Agnes Emma-Nnopu has taken a step up since getting the nod as a starter, averaging 7.4 rebounds per game.
The Red Raiders will be led by Jasmine Shavers and Bailey Maupin, the only two players to average over six points a game (14.9 for Shavers and 13.8 for Maupin). As a team, they rank 14th in the Big 12 in offense (67.4 points per game) and 11th in defense (64.4 opponents points per game). However, they do an excellent job at limiting the damage beyond the arc and are fourth in the conference, with opposing teams shooting only 29%.
Team Comparisons
TCU
Texas Tech
82.4
Points Per Game
67.4
54.1
Opp. Points Per Game
63.4
40.2
Rebounds Per Game
33.6
11.6
Off. Rebounds Per Game
12.5
20.29
Assists
12.59
11.1
Turnovers
18.9
This game will be played on Saturday, January 11th, at 6 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
