TCU Women's Basketball: UCF Preview
TCU moved up a spot to number 10 in the AP Poll and is currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The red hot Horned Frogs will begin their week with a matchup against the UCF Knights.
UCF (7-8, 0-5) has struggled mightily this season. They're coming off a six-point loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, and it was their closest loss in conference play. Their average margin of defeat in the Big 12 is 21.
These two teams squared off in December with the Frogs (17-1, 5-0) dismantling UCF with a 92-52 win. Madison Conner dropped a game high 24 points shooting 5-10 from three. Sedona Prince had 22 points with four blocks.
The Knights are led by Kaitlin Peterson who averages nearly 21 points a game. She did not play in the game against TCU. She finished with 16 points against the Bearcats and will certainly be a point of emphasis to stop for the Frogs.
Team Comparisons
TCU
UCF
81.7
Points Per Game
68.1
53.5
Opp. Points Per Game
68.1
39.9
Rebounds Per Game
38.2
20.1
Assists Per Game
12.9
11.2
Turnovers Per Game
17.8
The two teams will battle in the Schollmaier Arena on Tuesday at 6:30 on ESPN+.
