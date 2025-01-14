Killer Frogs

TCU Women's Basketball: UCF Preview

The Horned Frogs will take on UCF for the second time this season.

Zion Trammell

Dec 8, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith (10) dribbles the ball upcourt against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Chris Jones-Imagn Images
TCU moved up a spot to number 10 in the AP Poll and is currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The red hot Horned Frogs will begin their week with a matchup against the UCF Knights.

UCF (7-8, 0-5) has struggled mightily this season. They're coming off a six-point loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, and it was their closest loss in conference play. Their average margin of defeat in the Big 12 is 21.

These two teams squared off in December with the Frogs (17-1, 5-0) dismantling UCF with a 92-52 win. Madison Conner dropped a game high 24 points shooting 5-10 from three. Sedona Prince had 22 points with four blocks.

The Knights are led by Kaitlin Peterson who averages nearly 21 points a game. She did not play in the game against TCU. She finished with 16 points against the Bearcats and will certainly be a point of emphasis to stop for the Frogs.

Team Comparisons

TCU

UCF

81.7

Points Per Game

68.1

53.5

Opp. Points Per Game

68.1

39.9

Rebounds Per Game

38.2

20.1

Assists Per Game

12.9

11.2

Turnovers Per Game

17.8

The two teams will battle in the Schollmaier Arena on Tuesday at 6:30 on ESPN+.

Published
ZION TRAMMELL

Zion Trammell is from Northern California and pursuing a major in sports broadcasting and a minor in journalism. He obtained a certificate of achievement in sports broadcasting before transferring to TCU and has experience with play-by-play and color commentary. Zion also enjoys creating sports content on TikTok.

