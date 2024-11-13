TCU Women's Basketball: What We Learned Week 1
A week into the 2024-25 season, TCU women’s basketball is 2-0 with wins over two Southland Conference teams, Houston Christian (78-41) and New Orleans (107-52). The Horned Frogs utilized different offensive strengths in each win – center Sedona Prince and transfer guard Hailey Van Lith dominated in game one with the pick-and-roll while 16 made three-pointers (on a program-record 45 attempts) helped down New Orleans.
TCU has plenty to work on – including 21 turnovers in game two - but several positives stood out early in the season.
Van Lith and Prince can be a dangerous combo
Van Lith’s debut as a Horned Frog showcased her versatility and aggressive approach. She finished with 21 points, seven assists, six steals and five rebounds. Pairing Van Lith with Prince, who scored 29 points, was simply too much for Houston Christian. The duo scored the first 23 points of the season, including an 11-0 run by Van Lith. Van Lith and Prince played off each other well considering they have been teammates since the summer. There’s no doubt they will continue learning, adjusting and improving, which is a scary thought for opponents.
Depth Matters
Head coach Mark Campbell’s offseason moves in the transfer portal are already paying off. Bringing in six transfers – four guards and two center/forwards – with significant game experience gives TCU depth and the ability to run a fast-paced, up-tempo offense. During the first two games, 12 players saw the court and seven of them played at least 10 minutes in both outings. Many of them can also light up the scoreboard. In fact, all five starters scored over 10 points in the New Orleans win. When the inevitable poor shooting night hits one person, someone else will be able to step up.
Guard Madison Conner, TCU’s second leading scorer last season, struggled shooting from the field in the season opener so Van Lith took over. Conner bounced back with 15 points in the first quarter – all from 3-point range – versus the Pioneers. She finished with 30 points (9-of-17 from 3), five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Van Lith had 13 points to go with 12 rebounds and six assists. TCU is missing Agnes Emma-Nnopu and Maddie Scherr, two talented and experienced guards, who will provide more scoring options upon return. Their absence gives other players a chance to gain valuable experience and continue building up the Horned Frogs’ depth.
Defense, Defense, Defense
Following the Houston Christian game, Campbell said this team will “play 94 feet” - the length of a basketball court – on defense, which is a change in approach from last season. So far, applying full-court pressure has brought great success. The Horned Frogs turned a 4-4 tie with 4:37 left in the first quarter against the Huskies into a 17-point halftime lead. TCU forced 17 turnovers in the first half and, by the end of the night, had scored 38 points off 36 turnovers. Van Lith recorded six steals and five teammates added two or more steals. That onslaught continued versus New Orleans. The Pioneers committed 25 turnovers, resulting in 46 points. Prince recorded five blocks and four players had at least one steal.
Yes, the Horned Frogs outmatched the Huskies and Pioneers in many, many aspects, but seeing an all-out defensive effort for 40 minutes both nights is very encouraging. The team has bought into Campbell’s vision. With each game, team chemistry should improve along with the offense and defense.
TCU will face Texas State on Nov. 13 before a major test in the form of North Carolina State, a 2024 Final Four team, arrives on Sunday, Nov. 17. That test will help the Horned Frogs see just how far away they are from being what they want to be - a top tier team in women’s college basketball.
