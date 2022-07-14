Skip to main content
TCU Women’s Basketball: 2022 Non-conference Schedule Released

TCU Athletics

TCU Women’s Basketball: 2022 Non-conference Schedule Released

The Horned Frogs will play nine of its 11 non-conference games at the Schollmaier

On Wednesday, TCU released the 2022 non-conference schedule for the women’s basketball season. The season tips off on Monday, November 7 against Lipscomb. This will be the first time the two programs have met. The Horned Frogs will play nine of their 11 non-conference games at home in the Schollmaier Arena.

The second game of the season will be their first road trip when they travel to play the Tar Heels of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Frogs hosted the Tar Heels last season. The only other away game will be on December 2 when the Frogs travel to Houston to play Rice.

On November 20, the Frogs host the Maggie Dixon Classic when they play USF. The other match-up in the classic will be Oklahoma versus UT-Arlington.

TCU head women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley enters her ninth season at the helm of the program. She welcomes back seven players from the 2021-22 squad while introducing six incoming players that include five transfers and one high school graduate.

2022-23 TCU Women’s Basketball Non-conference Schedule

Nov. 7 – Lipscomb

Nov. 12 – North Carolina

Nov. 16 – UTSA

Nov. 20 – University of South Florida

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nov. 23 – Sam Houston State

Nov. 29 – Incarnate Word

Dec. 2 – Rice

Dec. 5 – George Washington

Dec. 9 – Missouri State

Dec. 18 – Grambling

Dec. 21 – Nicholls

Home games in Bold played at SCHOLLMAIER ARENA
*Big 12 Conference Game; this article will be updated as soon as the Big 12 schedule has been released

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

TCU Volleyball
More Sports

TCU Volleyball: Glad Tidings

By Tyler Brown59 minutes ago
4YMeC4_o
Football

Best Coaches Quotes From Day 1 Of Big 12 Media Days

By Adam Shirley18 hours ago
F80D29AF-CAA2-4602-9516-E6576F789B5E
Football

"Big 12 Is Open For Business - Nothing Is Off The Table"

By Barry LewisJul 13, 2022
Think NIL
More Sports

TCU Athletics: Think NIL Announces Eight New Ambassadors

By Barry LewisJul 13, 2022
TCU Women's Soccer
More Sports

TCU Women's Soccer: New Kids On The Block

By Tyler BrownJul 12, 2022
Jul 14, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium
Football

Big 12 Football: What To Expect At Media Days

By Barry LewisJul 12, 2022
Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) reacts after making a catch in during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl.
Football

Big 12 College Football Preview 2022: Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas

By Brett GibbonsJul 12, 2022
TCU Army and TCU Basketball players celebrate at the Schollmaier
Mem'ries Sweet

Part Four - KillerFrogs Reaches Milestone: 1,000+ Articles Covering TCU Sports

By Barry LewisJul 11, 2022