TCU Women’s Basketball: 2022 Non-conference Schedule Released

On Wednesday, TCU released the 2022 non-conference schedule for the women’s basketball season. The season tips off on Monday, November 7 against Lipscomb. This will be the first time the two programs have met. The Horned Frogs will play nine of their 11 non-conference games at home in the Schollmaier Arena.

The second game of the season will be their first road trip when they travel to play the Tar Heels of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Frogs hosted the Tar Heels last season. The only other away game will be on December 2 when the Frogs travel to Houston to play Rice.

On November 20, the Frogs host the Maggie Dixon Classic when they play USF. The other match-up in the classic will be Oklahoma versus UT-Arlington.

TCU head women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley enters her ninth season at the helm of the program. She welcomes back seven players from the 2021-22 squad while introducing six incoming players that include five transfers and one high school graduate.

2022-23 TCU Women’s Basketball Non-conference Schedule

Nov. 7 – Lipscomb

Nov. 12 – North Carolina

Nov. 16 – UTSA

Nov. 20 – University of South Florida

Nov. 23 – Sam Houston State

Nov. 29 – Incarnate Word

Dec. 2 – Rice

Dec. 5 – George Washington

Dec. 9 – Missouri State

Dec. 18 – Grambling

Dec. 21 – Nicholls

Home games in Bold played at SCHOLLMAIER ARENA

*Big 12 Conference Game; this article will be updated as soon as the Big 12 schedule has been released

