    • December 6, 2021
    TCU Women's Basketball: Frogs Fall to Florida
    The Horned Frogs lost to Florida in the Big 12/ SEC Challenge, ending their 3-game win streak .
    As the season is cranking up, the Horned Frogs have had some tough battles with some tough opponents. The Horned Frogs fall to 3-4 on the season. TCU Women’s Basketball dropped its Big 12/SEC Challenge match-up with the Florida Gators, falling 63-54 at Schollmaier Arena on Sunday.

    The Horned Frogs and Gators (7-3) tallied seven different ties and 15 different lead changes, but a late third-quarter takeover helped Florida escape Cowtown with a win. Lauren Heard led TCU with 17 points, but Florida’s Lavender Briggs tallied a game-high 22 points for the Gators. It was a close game for the most part, but TCU couldn’t slow down the Gators as they were chomping away. In what was really a back-and-forth first half of play, Florida erased a two-point deficit and closed the second quarter with an 8-0 run and never looked back. The Gators led 37-31 at the break and then 47-40 in a low-scoring third quarter. TCU got back within four points of the visiting team, down 48-44 with 7:20 to play, but Florida’s 8-0 run pushed the Gator lead to 12 points, on the way to sealing the victory.

    TCU committed a season-high 23 turnovers. Florida won the rebounding battle, pulling down 38 boards to TCU’s total of 30 rebounds. TCU shot a season-low eight three-pointers in the game. It was the least amount of three-pointers a TCU has taken since attempting just seven shots against Texas last season. Aahliyah Jackson tied a career-high with three steals in the game. Okako Adika finished the game with 11 points. She has scored 10+ points in three straight games for the Horned Frogs. Congratulation to Lauren Heard and her two milestones from her game against Florida. Heard had one steal in the game and moved into sole possession of the No. 3 spot all-time at TCU in career steals. She also had 17 points on the game pushed her over the 1,700 points mark in her career. She has 1,705 career points, becoming just the fifth player in school history with at least 1,700 points.

    TCU will have a full week off before taking on the No. 17th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies next Sunday. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena.

