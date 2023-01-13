TCU Women's Basketball: Horned Frogs Drop Another at West Virginia

It was a rough outing for the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday when they traveled to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. A 77-45 loss dropped their record to 6-9 and 0-4 in the Big 12.

TCU got off to a slow start offensively mustering four points in the first quarter and digging themselves into a 13-point deficit. They started to march back as they outscored the Mountaineers 19-14 in the second quarter. However, they weren't able to make up any more ground as West Virginia ran away with the game in the second half.

Lucy Ibeh led all TCU scorers with 13. She shot 4-10 from the field and knocked down five free throws. She also added seven rebounds and a steal to her line. This is the ninth time this season that Ibeh has entered double digits in scoring. Knisha Godfrey scored nine.

Madisen Smith had an excellent game for West Virginia scoring 18 points to go along with eight assists and four threes. Savannah Samuel scored 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Frogs matched West Virginia with 38 rebounds each but the 19 turnovers and 1-13 shooting from beyond the arc hurt TCU. A common theme with this TCU squad is losing the first quarter. In all four Big 12 games, the Horned Frogs have found themselves trailing after one. Oftentimes, a poor first quarter can prove to be too much to overcome for the rest of the game.

TCU currently finds themselves in last place in the Big 12 while West Virginia jumped up to seventh. The Horned Frogs are back in action this Saturday when they travel to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State at 2 p.m.

