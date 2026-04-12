Olivia Miles started her professional basketball journey on Sunday by signing a multi-year deal with Unrivaled. The former TCU women’s basketball guard will play in the 3-on-3 basketball league starting in 2027.

Unrivaled is entering its third season in 2027, usually tipping off in January to fit with the WNBA offseason. The league has expanded from six to eight teams over the last two years, and Miles will find out which club she is joining at a later date. She is the first rookie signing announcement this offseason.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the long list of incredible players playing in Unrivaled," Miles said in a press release from Unrivaled. "This league is building something special for the women's game, and I'm excited to be a part of its long-term growth. I can't wait to hit the floor next winter to compete alongside the absolute best in the world."

Olivia Miles is officially joining @Unrivaledwbb next season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2EYZGIFQp7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2026

Miles has been involved with Unrivaled through an NIL deal as part of the Future is Unrivaled Class of 2025. The NIL program is designed to empower the next generation of women’s basketball stars on and off the court.

Miles spent one season at TCU after a four-year, All-American career at Notre Dame. As a Horned Frog, Miles earned Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Year honors, was named First Team All-Big 12, and was selected as a WBCA Coaches’ All-American. Miles has racked up three AP Second-Team All-American and two Second-Team USBWA All-American honors during her collegiate career.

TCU won its second straight Big 12 Conference regular season title and made the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season with Miles running the point guard position. Miles recorded six triple-doubles this season, bringing her career total to 12, which ranks third all-time in NCAA history.

The Unrivaled announcement comes one day before Miles is slated to begin her WNBA journey. Miles should hear her name called early in the draft as ESPN has projected her to go as high as the No. 1 pick.

About Unrivaled

WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier co-founded Unrivaled, a player-owned, professional basketball league, in January 2025. The 3-on-3 league uses a unique model focused on investing in its own athletes. Teams feature the current top women’s basketball stars in the world. Last season, 48 players competed on eight teams. Teams in Unrivaled include Breeze, Hive, Laces, Lunar Owls, Mist, Phantom, Rose and Vinyl Basketball Clubs.

Stay Connected

Miles taking the step into the Unrivaled league is another sign of how the path from TCU to the pros continues to evolve, and it won't be the last Horned Frog to explore new opportunities like this. As more roster moves, portal decisions, and pro signings unfold this offseason, we'll be tracking all of it.

Want to weigh in on Miles' fit in Unrivaled and what it means for TCU women's basketball? Join the conversation now on the KillerFrogs forum and be part of the discussion.



