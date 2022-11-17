TCU Women's Basketball: Horned Frogs Show Growth in Win over Roadrunners

On a team full of new faces, TCU women’s basketball head coach Raegan Pebley places a high value on practice and team-building opportunities.

TCU’s (2-1) 74-67 win over UTSA (0-2) on Wednesday night showed that emphasis is paying off.

“We’re definitely in a stage where the focus is on us way more, with so many new pieces, than our opponent,” Pebley said. “So, I was really pleased to see our team make some in-game adjustments, execute those really well.”

Of the nine Horned Frogs who played versus the Roadrunners, six arrived on campus this summer.

Graduate transfer guard Tomi Taiwo paced TCU with 18 points, including 4-of-8 from the behind the three-point line. Point guard Emily Fisher and guard Roxane Makolo, both graduate transfers, chipped in 13 points each while graduate transfer forward Lucy Ibeh scored 10.

Fisher also dished out seven assists.

“That’s evidence we worked a lot on our offense this past week,” Pebley said. “Really working in space, recognizing where to find space and recognizing some puncture points in defenses.”

Forward Jordyn Jenkins led UTSA’s scoring attack with 16 points. The Roadrunners also had four players score 10 or more points and outrebounded the Horned Frogs 41-31.

TCU forward Bella Cravens just missed out on a double-double. The Nebraska transfer had nine points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

During the second half, the Horned Frogs focused on getting the ball inside to Cravens. Cravens finished 4-of-12 from the field, but her presence created scoring opportunities for teammates.

She also snagged eight of her rebounds in the second half.

“It brings so much more energy if my teammates can trust that I’m going to do what I have to do to get that board,” Cravens said. “I feel like it helps us with our momentum.”

The momentum picked up when guard Paige Bradley nailed a three-pointer late in the third quarter. It sparked a 19-8 scoring spree, capped off by Taiwo’s long distance shot for a 67-55 advantage with 4:25 left.

UTSA closed the gap to seven points several times in the final minutes, but TCU always had an answer.

The Horned Frogs led most of the game. A pair of three-pointers from Taiwo put TCU up 12-5 midway through the first quarter. Makolo came off the bench and immediately attacked the basket, making lay-ups and drawing fouls. Her bucket early in the second quarter extended the lead to 25-16.

UTSA responded with a 13-4 run and eventually closed the gap to one point at halftime, 37-36.

Growing pains will occur throughout the season as the Horned Frogs continue learning how to play off each other. An offseason filled with team-building activities created a “Culture of One” mindset, where every role is valued and needed for success.

“If one person has low energy, everybody else comes together to bring them up,” Cravens said. “You can’t really coach that. You can’t really coach people to want to be there. That’s what’s so great about this group is everybody just wants to be here.”

TCU will continue nonconference action on Sunday, Nov. 20 against South Florida at Schollmaier Arena as part of the Maggie Dixon Classic. Tipoff is scheduled for 1pm.

