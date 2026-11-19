No. 15 TCU women’s basketball beat UT Arlington 96–48 on Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena, improving to 7–0 behind Jadyn Wooten’s triple-double. The junior guard finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as the Horned Frogs extended their home winning streak to 51 games.

TCU had reached 50 straight home wins against Abilene Christian on Sunday. Three days later, the Horned Frogs closed their opening homestand with five players in double figures and a 28-rebound advantage. UT Arlington fell to 2–3.

TCU pulls away before halftime

Jessie-May Hall opened the scoring with a 3-pointer off an assist from Clara Silva. Jalyn Brown answered with a layup for UT Arlington, and the Mavericks stayed within five at 11–6 after an Ava Raymond basket. TCU widened the lead to 23–11 by the end of the first quarter.

The Horned Frogs broke the game open in the second, outscoring the Mavericks 23–6 to take a 46–17 lead into halftime. Hall scored all 15 of her points before the break, including three 3-pointers. TCU also forced 13 first-half turnovers, keeping UT Arlington from finding much rhythm even when the Frogs’ own shots weren’t falling in the second quarter.

A 19–0 run that started in the second quarter pushed TCU’s lead to 53–17 early in the third. The Horned Frogs scored 26 points in the third and 24 in the fourth.

Wooten finishes the triple-double in the fourth

Wooten had six points, six rebounds and five assists at halftime. She added four assists in the third quarter, then found Bella Hines for a 3-pointer less than a minute into the fourth to reach 10 assists. With 2:57 left, she grabbed her 10th rebound to complete the 11th triple-double in program history. The Oklahoma State transfer became the fifth Horned Frog to record one.

Silva finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks, matching her career high in blocks. Lara Somfai added 12 points, and Laura Vilcinskas came off the bench for 11 points and seven rebounds. That frontcourt depth was an area to watch in TCU On SI’s preview of the matchup , and it showed up on the glass. The Frogs grabbed 22 offensive rebounds and turned them into 31 second-chance points.

TCU finished with 24 assists, 10 blocks and nine steals while forcing 19 turnovers. The Horned Frogs shot 43.1% from the field and went 8-for-17 from 3-point range, good for 47.1%. Brown led UT Arlington with 17 points, and the Mavericks shot 18-for-57 overall.

Up next for TCU

The Horned Frogs play their first game away from Schollmaier Arena on Sunday, Nov. 22, when they face Utah State in the Women’s Funkytown Showdown at Ariat Arena in Fort Worth. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Keep up with TCU women’s basketball all season at TCU Horned Frogs On SI , and join the conversation with fellow Frog fans on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum .