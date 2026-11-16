TCU Women’s Basketball Caps Perfect Week With a Milestone Moment

TCU women’s basketball spent the week finding different ways to win. By Sunday afternoon, those victories had added up to something worth celebrating.

The Horned Frogs swept Iona, Southeastern Louisiana and Abilene Christian, improving to 6–0 while continuing to get contributions throughout Mark Campbell’s rotation. There were cold shooting stretches, a passing clinic and another reminder that this team has several players capable of taking over.

The biggest moment came in Sunday’s 88–55 victory over Abilene Christian. That result gave TCU its 50th consecutive home win, extending a streak that began during Campbell’s first season in Fort Worth.

This Week at a Glance

Tuesday, Nov. 10: TCU 78, Iona 53

Thursday, Nov. 12: TCU 106, Southeastern Louisiana 47

Sunday, Nov. 15: TCU 88, Abilene Christian 55

Record: 6–0

Milestone: 50 consecutive home victories

Wooten Helps TCU Find Its Footing Against Iona

TCU opened its three-game week with a 78–53 victory over Iona , although the final margin does not tell the entire story.

The Gaels led 19–15 after the first quarter and remained within single digits late in the third. TCU eventually created separation with a 17–0 run, turning an uncomfortable stretch into another convincing home result.

Jadyn Wooten provided the offensive spark. She scored 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting, giving the Horned Frogs an efficient option while their perimeter shooting struggled.

Lara Somfai finished 5-for-13 from the field and 1-for-4 from three, but her work on the glass mattered. She paired 12 points with 14 rebounds, helping TCU find production beyond its jump shots.

The Horned Frogs finished just 7-for-31 from beyond the arc, or 22.6%. Lanie Grant made one of her eight three-point attempts and finished with seven points.

Those numbers left room for improvement, especially with stronger competition still ahead. Still, TCU did enough defensively to keep the game under control, holding Iona to 35.3% shooting overall and 22.2% from three.

The result was another win and a useful reminder: the Horned Frogs can create separation even when their outside shots are not falling.

The Offense Opens Up Against Southeastern Louisiana

Thursday brought a much different shooting performance.

TCU rolled past Southeastern Louisiana 106–47 , shooting 63.5% from the field and distributing 31 assists. That assist total was the highest of Campbell’s TCU tenure.

Clara Silva led the scoring with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting. The Horned Frogs consistently found good opportunities inside, and Silva made the most of them.

Wooten helped orchestrate the offense with 10 assists and no turnovers. Grant added seven assists, giving TCU’s backcourt another way to control the game.

The perimeter shooting also came around. Bella Hines made all three of her three-point attempts, while Clara Bielefeld went 2-for-3 from distance. Both started, with Somfai providing 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Claudia Contell made an immediate impression in her collegiate debut. She scored 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting, added two assists and gave Campbell another productive option in the rotation.

Six Horned Frogs reached double figures, and the bench supplied 49 points. That was the most encouraging part of the performance: TCU did not need one player to carry the offense.

The ball moved, the shots followed and the Horned Frogs turned a busy week into an opportunity to showcase their depth.

TCU Reaches 50 Consecutive Home Wins

Jessie-May Hall, the Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year 👏



15 pts

7 rbs

3 ast

1 stl#GoFrogs | @jessiemayyhall pic.twitter.com/8IbppsSimV — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) November 15, 2026

Sunday’s milestone arrived against an unbeaten Abilene Christian team, and TCU made sure the celebration stayed on schedule.

The Horned Frogs defeated the Wildcats 88–55, handing ACU its first loss and reaching 50 consecutive home victories.

That streak belongs to several versions of Campbell’s program. His first TCU team won its final three home games in 2023–24. The Horned Frogs then went 21–0 at home in 2024–25 and 20–0 in 2025–26. This season’s first six victories pushed the total to 50.

Grant led Sunday’s scoring with 21 points, finishing 7-for-11 from the field and 5-for-8 from three. After a difficult perimeter shooting night against Iona, she ended the week showing exactly how quickly that part of her game can change a contest.

Wooten added 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting and handed out seven assists. Together, the guards gave TCU a productive combination of scoring and playmaking.

The bench delivered again, too.

Jessie-May Hall, the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year, scored 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting. She also contributed seven rebounds and three assists. Laura Vilcinskas added 10 points and five rebounds, giving the Horned Frogs another efficient performance in reserve.

TCU limited Abilene Christian to 30.4% shooting. Payton Hull finished with 14 points but needed 17 field-goal attempts, making five.

For the Horned Frogs, the week offered both progress and perspective. The Iona game showed where the offense still needs consistency. Thursday highlighted the passing and depth available to Campbell. Sunday brought those pieces together for a milestone victory.

There is still plenty of season ahead, but TCU has already given its home crowd another reason to keep showing up.

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