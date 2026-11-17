No. 15 TCU closes its season-opening homestand against UT Arlington on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs will look to build on their unbeaten start behind a balanced offense and strong interior play.

No. 15 TCU women’s basketball will look to continue its impressive start to the 2026–27 season when it welcomes UT Arlington to Schollmaier Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The Horned Frogs (6–0) enter the matchup after defeating Abilene Christian 88–55 on Sunday, extending their home winning streak to 50 consecutive games . TCU will look to protect its home court once again against a UT Arlington team coming off a convincing victory of its own.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game streaming on ESPN+.

TCU Builds Momentum Behind a Balanced Offense

TCU has established itself as a dangerous offensive team early in the season. Under coach Mark Campbell, the Horned Frogs have combined scoring depth, defensive pressure and efficient ball movement to remain unbeaten through their first six games.

Those qualities began emerging in the season-opening victory over Oral Roberts , and TCU has continued to find production throughout its rotation.

The latest performance against Abilene Christian offered another example of that balance. TCU shot 57.4% from the field and 47.8% from 3-point range while placing four players in double figures.

Lanie Grant led the way with 21 points, connecting on five of her eight 3-point attempts. Jadyn Wooten added 16 points and seven assists, while freshman guard Jessie-May Hall contributed 15 points off the bench. Laura Vilcinskas rounded out TCU’s double-figure scorers with 10 points.

The performance highlighted TCU’s ability to receive contributions from multiple areas of its rotation rather than relying on one player to carry the offense. That depth was also evident in the Horned Frogs’ early-season win over Le Moyne , when the newcomers gave Campbell several productive options.

Somfai and Grant Provide Scoring Power

One of TCU’s biggest advantages entering Wednesday’s matchup is its combination of size and scoring ability.

Lara Somfai leads the Horned Frogs in scoring, averaging 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. The forward has been a consistent presence on the glass and gives TCU another scoring option in the frontcourt.

Somfai’s ability to finish around the basket and create additional possessions through offensive rebounding could present problems for a UT Arlington defense that will need to limit second-chance opportunities.

Grant has also emerged as an important part of TCU’s offense. The guard is averaging 13.2 points per game and has made 18 3-pointers through six games.

Her five 3-pointers against Abilene Christian demonstrated how quickly she can change a game. If UT Arlington allows Grant too much space on the perimeter, the Lady Mavericks could struggle to contain TCU’s offense.

Wooten provides another important piece of the equation. Averaging 6.3 assists per game, she gives TCU a reliable facilitator who can create opportunities for teammates and control the pace of the offense.

Clara Silva is another player to watch. The center recorded 20 points against Southeastern Louisiana earlier in the season and has continued to provide an interior presence for the Horned Frogs.

UT Arlington Looks to Challenge TCU

UT Arlington (2–2) enters Wednesday’s game following an 83–56 victory over LSU-Shreveport on Saturday.

The Lady Mavericks used a 16–0 third-quarter run to pull away, finishing with a 54–38 rebounding advantage and 24 assists. Four players reached double figures, and the bench contributed 50 points.

Jalyn Brown, Ava Raymond and Journee Hampton give UT Arlington several scoring options. Morane Dossou provides another presence inside, and her work around the basket will be particularly important against TCU’s frontcourt.

Liz Murphy provides another perimeter threat. She scored a game-high 17 points against LSU-Shreveport, connecting on five 3-pointers. Dossou added 14 points, Brown finished with 12 and Raymond contributed 10.

The Lady Mavericks have shown they can generate offense from multiple players, but Wednesday presents a significant step up in competition.

TCU’s defensive pressure could make it difficult for UT Arlington to establish a consistent offensive rhythm. The Horned Frogs will also look to use their size and control the boards, building on the defensive effort they showed in their 89–42 victory over Tarleton State .

What to Watch Wednesday

The biggest matchup to monitor will be TCU’s perimeter offense against UT Arlington’s defensive rotations.

Grant’s ability to stretch the floor, combined with Wooten’s playmaking and Somfai’s presence inside, gives the Horned Frogs several ways to attack.

For UT Arlington, limiting turnovers and competing on the glass will be essential. The Lady Mavericks cannot afford extended scoring droughts against a TCU team capable of turning defensive stops into offensive opportunities.

TCU’s balance also means UT Arlington cannot focus entirely on stopping one scorer. If the Lady Mavericks commit extra defenders inside, Grant could find room on the perimeter. If they stay close to TCU’s shooters, Somfai and Silva could have more space around the basket.

The Horned Frogs will look to maintain that balance while avoiding the mistakes that can give an opponent extra possessions.

TCU vs. UT Arlington Prediction

The Lady Mavericks have enough scoring options to make things interesting, but TCU’s offensive depth, interior size and recent performances make the Horned Frogs the clear favorite.

Playing at home gives TCU another reason to enter Wednesday’s contest with confidence. The Horned Frogs have consistently found contributions from both their starters and reserves during their unbeaten start.

If Somfai establishes herself inside, Grant finds her rhythm beyond the arc and Wooten maintains control of the offense, TCU should be in a strong position to extend its winning streak to seven games and finish its opening homestand unbeaten.

Prediction: TCU wins.