TCU Men's Basketball:  Hoop Dreams

Damion Baugh, Mike Miles, and Emanuel Miller have been elected to the All-Big 12 Conference, as voted on by the league's coaches. The announcement was made last Sunday.

Averaging 15.1 points per game (fifth in the conference) and 4.0 assists (sixth), Miles was named All-Big 12 Second Team. He was the only player in the conference to rank in the top six for both assists and points. Miles managed to surpass 20 points in one game six times, twice against two of TCU's most competitive opponents--26 against both Baylor and Texas Tech. His All-Big 12 recognition constitutes his third post-season honor, having been named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and to the Big 12 All-Freshman team a year ago. His selection to the Big-12 Second Team places him in the company of Desmond Bane, Vladimir Brodziansky, and Kenrich Williams--the only TCU players in program history to have been named to the Big-12 Second Team or higher by the Big 12 coaches. Alex Robinson was named All-Big 12 Second Team by the Associated Press.

Baugh and Miller were named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. With 10.6 points per game, Baugh was the second highest scorer for TCU, while his 4.2 assists per game proved the most for TCU and the fifth most in the Big 12. At Iowa State, Baugh gave one of the most impressive performances by anyone this season, with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 7 seven steals.

Third on the team, with 10.5 points per game, was Emanuel Miller, who also averaged 6.2 rebounds per game, placing him ninth in the league. He achieved a season-high 18 points on three occasions, twice against Big 12 opponents.

John Updike once wrote: "Dreams come true; without that possibility, nature would not incite us to have them." For these three young men, that adage has proved true, in hoops.

Next up: TCU will open play in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship in Kansas City, Mo., against Texas on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2.

