WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 15 - TCU WBB: Big 12 Champions

No. 10 TCU women’s basketball beat No. 17 Baylor 51-48 to claim the Big 12 Conference regular season title. It is the Horned Frog’s first conference title since 2012 and first since joining the Big 12 in 2012-13. KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down that historic win, the upcoming Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship. and NCAA Tournament projections. 

Tori Couch, JD Andress

Members of the TCU women's basketball team pose with the championship trophy.
Members of the TCU women's basketball team pose with the championship trophy. / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI


Another historic milestone down as No. 10 TCU claimed the program's first Big 12 Conference title. The Horned Frogs will now head to Kansas City for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship as the top seed. KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress talk about the title-clinching win over Baylor and the upcoming Big 12 tournament. NCAA Tournament talk rounds out the episode.

Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast


Tori Couch
TORI COUCH

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

