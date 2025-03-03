WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 15 - TCU WBB: Big 12 Champions
No. 10 TCU women’s basketball beat No. 17 Baylor 51-48 to claim the Big 12 Conference regular season title. It is the Horned Frog’s first conference title since 2012 and first since joining the Big 12 in 2012-13. KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down that historic win, the upcoming Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship. and NCAA Tournament projections.
In this story:
Another historic milestone down as No. 10 TCU claimed the program's first Big 12 Conference title. The Horned Frogs will now head to Kansas City for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship as the top seed. KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress talk about the title-clinching win over Baylor and the upcoming Big 12 tournament. NCAA Tournament talk rounds out the episode.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Recommended Articles
Published