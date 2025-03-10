WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 16 - TCU WBB: Big 12 Champs Again
TCU women’s basketball beat Baylor for the second time in a week to claim the Big 12 Conference tournament title. The Horned Frogs will find out their NCAA Tournament seed and opponent next Sunday. KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress discuss TCU’s Big 12 tournament run and NCAA Tournament projections.
In this story:
The Horned Frogs won the Big 12 Conference tournament on Sunday by beating Baylor 64-59. It is the program’s first conference tournament title since 2005 when TCU was a member of Conference USA. TCU will likely host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, starting either Friday, March 21 or Saturday, March 22. Tori Couch and JD Andress break down the Big 12 tournament and look at the latest bracketology projections. TCU is currently projected as a 2 seed.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
Recommended Articles
Published