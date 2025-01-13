WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 7 - TCU WBB: Returning Home From An Undefeated Road Trip
No. 11 TCU women’s basketball returns to Schollmaier Arena for a pair of games against UCF and No. 22 Utah. The Horned Frogs beat Kansas and Texas Tech on the road last week to improve to 17-1 overall, 5-0 Big 12. Tori Couch and JD Andress discuss all this and more on the latest episode of Splash Pad.
TCU women’s basketball improved to 17-1 overall, 5-0 Big 12 after visits to Kansas and Texas Tech. It’s only the second time in the program’s 48-year history that the Horned Frogs have started conference play 5-0. Writers Tori Couch and JD Andress take a look back at the road trip and preview two home games, including a top-25 battle versus Utah. They also talk about Big 12 news and notes on episode 7 of Splash Pad.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
