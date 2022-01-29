TCU Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs #19 LSU

I think I speak for 8,000+ fans and 3,000+ students when I say last Tuesday's game against UT was a colossal disappointment for the Horned Frogs at Schollmaier Arena, and I am not one for understatement.

The Frogs had everything going for them: an incendiary crowd, an all-time attendance record (8,412 to be exact, easily eclipsing the 2018's previous record, 7,368), and the best performance of the National Anthem this author has witnessed at a collegiate event.

But the team failed to show.

For the first four minutes, everything looked fine. We were ahead 8-7 until the Longhorns dominated, comfortably, the rest of the evening. Many of us were awaiting a comeback we thought inevitable, and despite some attempts by Damion Baugh and fan favorite Eddie Lampkin, Jr., to ignite a fire, little was gained but an occasional spark.

Most alarmingly, TCU's rebound game, which has never failed them all season, even in defeat, never materialized, diminished by the Longhorns' 15 offensive rebounds.

The defeat (73-50, the worst showing for TCU this season) rendered TCU with a record of 13-4 (3-3 in Big 12 play).

But every day is a new one, and this team has proved more than capable of upsetting its critics and delighting its fans. It wouldn't surprise this writer in the least if Mike Miles, Emanuel Miller, Micah Peavy, Lampkin, Baugh and the rest of the gang bring the spit-blood-fire, of which they are more than capable, against LSU.

And what of LSU? They are currently ranked No. 19, with a comparable record of 16-4 (and equally comparable 4-4, in conference). And they have a lot to prove, having dropped from No. 13 to their current position in one week, following decisive losses to Alabama and Tennessee. Let us hope that TCU will be able to capitalize on its own fervor, and riff-ram LSU's morale.

My money is on TCU. Having said that, my money is always on TCU.

The game begins at 11:00 am, in Schollmaier Arena.

TV: It can be viewed on ESPN2.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

