Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU vs. Texas

March Madness is here, and No. 5 seed TCU (19-11; 8-10) will commence the Phillips 66 Men's Basketball Championship today against No. 4 seed and No. 22 ranked Texas (21-10; 10-8) at T-Mobile Center at Kansas, Missouri at 11:30 am on ESPN2.

It's been a wild ride. Coming off two consecutive surprise wins, against Texas Tech and Kansas respectively, TCU lost momentum against the West Virginia Mountaineers, suffering a defeat with a final score of 64-70. They are now hoping to upset Texas, one of the two teams that swept them this season.

Regarding their formidable opponent, Mike Miles said: "We know what we are going up against. Texas has one toughest defenses in the nation, So we have to stay true to us. They beat us twice, but we know how hard it is for a team to beat another team 3 times. Hopefully, we can get them this one time."

As for Texas, they lost both their last two games, against Kansas and Baylor. And as we have seen several times this season, any body can win any time. Anything can happen.

TV: It can be viewed on ESPN2.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Next up: Assuming they come out on top, TCU will follow up on Friday in Kansas City at 6 pm. It can also be viewed on ESPN2.

