Skip to main content
Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU vs. Texas

Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU vs. Texas

TCU will be in Kansas City for a third face-off against Texas in the Big 12 Tournament

Twitter @TCUBasketball

TCU will be in Kansas City for a third face-off against Texas in the Big 12 Tournament

March Madness is here, and No. 5 seed TCU (19-11; 8-10) will commence the Phillips 66 Men's Basketball Championship today against No. 4 seed and No. 22 ranked Texas (21-10; 10-8) at T-Mobile Center at Kansas, Missouri at 11:30 am on ESPN2.   

It's been a wild ride.  Coming off two consecutive surprise wins, against Texas Tech and Kansas respectively, TCU lost momentum against the West Virginia Mountaineers, suffering a defeat with a final score of 64-70.  They are now hoping to upset Texas, one of the two teams that swept them this season.  

Regarding their formidable opponent, Mike Miles said:  "We know what we are going up against. Texas has one toughest defenses in the nation, So we have to stay true to us. They beat us twice, but we know how hard it is for a team to beat another team 3 times. Hopefully, we can get them this one time."

As for Texas, they lost both their last two games, against Kansas and Baylor.  And as we have seen several times this season, any body can win any time.  Anything can happen.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TV: It can be viewed on ESPN2.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Next up: Assuming they come out on top, TCU will follow up on Friday in Kansas City at 6 pm.  It can also be viewed on ESPN2.  

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

TCU Equestrian
More Sports

TCU Equestrian: Riders of the Storm

By Tyler Brown1 minute ago
Feb 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles Jr. (1) looks to pass the ball while defended by Texas Longhorns forward Brock Cunningham (30) and guard Andrew Jones (1) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Frogs Look to Go Far in Big 12 Tournament

By Nicholas Howard12 hours ago
Twitter: @TCUWBasketball
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Frogs to Play West Virginia in Big 12 Tournament

By Nicholas Howard12 hours ago
TCU Men's Tennis
More Sports

TCU Men’s Tennis: Frogs Begin the Outdoor Season

By Barry Lewis12 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) scores a layup against Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the second half at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

Final Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings

By Barry Lewis13 hours ago
TCU Equestrian
More Sports

TCU Equestrian: Good, Better, Best

By Tyler Brown19 hours ago
TCU Baseball at Louisville
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Frogs Didn't Lose, Just Ran Out Of Time

By Brett Gibbons20 hours ago
FAjEDd8VIBwMz86
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Hoop Dreams

By Tyler BrownMar 8, 2022