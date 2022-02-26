TCU Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU against Texas Tech

TCU (17-9; 6-8 in conference) will take on No. 9-ranked Texas Tech (22-6; 11-4 in conference) at Schollmaier Arena tonight at 5 pm.

Thus far, TCU has been swept twice--by Texas and Baylor (and let me assure you the pain of writing that sentence has made me spontaneously arthritic)--and they are dead set on avoiding a third.

Of course, all losses are disappointing, but even more so when the defeated appeared victors at half-time (40-37), as happened a couple weeks ago. In that game, turnovers were the main culprit, with 13 of 20 occurring in the second half. Despite a strong offensive performance, TCU was undone by sloppy defense for a 69-82 final.

The Horned Frogs have set a pattern of standing strong in the first half only to slip in the second. This happened in their first match against Baylor, last Wednesday against Texas, and against Texas Tech. Additionally, the Frogs struggle with turnovers and fouls. Were they to shore up their defense and play with the same spirit in the second half as they managed early on, they may well be ranked, and at the least would have turned several losses into wins.

Tipoff is at 5 pm.

TV: It can be viewed on ESPN2.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Next up: The Frogs will stay home this Tuesday to take on the Kansas Jayhawks at Schollmaier Arena. The game starts at 7 pm.

