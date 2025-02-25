Killer Frogs

Women's Basketball: Hailey Van Lith Named Big 12 Player of the Week

The TCU guard earns her second Player of the Week accolade of the season.

Nicholas Girimonte

Hailey Van Lith gets back on defense in a TCU women's basketball win over No. 17 West Virginia on Sunday, February 24, 2025.
Hailey Van Lith gets back on defense in a TCU women's basketball win over No. 17 West Virginia on Sunday, February 24, 2025. / X: @tcuwbb
In this story:

Hailey Van Lith has been named Big 12 Player of the Week after stellar performances in wins at Arizona State and hosting No. 17 West Virginia.

The TCU guard began her week with a 82-66 road win in Tucson. Van Lith neared a triple-double with 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The LSU transfer followed that performance Sunday with a dominant 71-50 win over the Mountaineers in Schollmaier Arena. HVL poured in 26 points on 8-12 FG and filled up the stat sheet.

In addition to her personal performances, the Wenatchee, Wash. native played a big role in a record setting TCU women's basketball season. The Frogs set a program record with 26 total wins and 14 Big 12 wins in a single season.

This is now Van Lith's second time winning Big 12 Player of the Week this season. HVL joins teammate Sedona Prince and Iowa State center Audi Crooks as the only three repeat winners.

Van Lith will play her last home regular season game of the season Wednesday when No. 10 TCU hosts Houston in Schollmaier Arena.

