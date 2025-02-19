Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Arizona State Players to Watch
The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-18, 2-12) take on the #10 TCU Horned Frogs (24-3, 12-2) on Wednesday, February 19, at 7:30 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Arizona State team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#23 Jalyn Brown
Guard from Baltimore, Maryland. Junior
Jalyn Brown is one of the most consistent scorers in the Big 12, regardless of Arizona State’s record. She thrives on pull-up jumpers and attacking the lane, finishing through contact with confidence. A physical and fearless competitor, Brown doesn’t back down from any matchup. TCU must keep her in check. If she catches fire, she can take over the game and carry her team.
Jayln Brown's Season Statistics
Points
17.5
Rebounds
4.1
Assists
2.4
Field Goal %
41.4%
#3 Tyi Skinner
Guard from Washington, D.C. Senior
Skinner is a great ball handler and playmaker, using her quickness to create opportunities for herself and her teammates. She’s a solid scorer, capable of knocking down shots from deep or finishing in the paint with ease. Defensively, she holds her own, though her size can present challenges in certain matchups. TCU must contain her early to prevent her from gaining momentum and becoming a problem down the stretch.
Tyi Skinner's Season Statistics
Points
16.0
Rebounds
2.6
Assists
2.8
Field Goal %
39.6%
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.