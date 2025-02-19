Killer Frogs

Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Arizona State Players to Watch

Key players from the Sun Devils to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs Women's Basketball team on Wednesday.

Nathan Cross

Arizona State women's basketball players Tyi Skinner (from left), Jalyn Brown and Kennedy Basham sit with ASU mascot Sparky at Big 12 Media Day in October 2024.
Arizona State women's basketball players Tyi Skinner (from left), Jalyn Brown and Kennedy Basham sit with ASU mascot Sparky at Big 12 Media Day in October 2024. / Michelle Gardner/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

ESPN+. 512. . 7:30 pm CT. 8-18 (2-12 Big 12). 24-3 (12-2 Big 12). 466. Feb. 19. 2/19/25

The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-18, 2-12) take on the #10 TCU Horned Frogs (24-3, 12-2) on Wednesday, February 19, at 7:30 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Arizona State team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#23 Jalyn Brown

Guard from Baltimore, Maryland. Junior

Jalyn Brown is one of the most consistent scorers in the Big 12, regardless of Arizona State’s record. She thrives on pull-up jumpers and attacking the lane, finishing through contact with confidence. A physical and fearless competitor, Brown doesn’t back down from any matchup. TCU must keep her in check. If she catches fire, she can take over the game and carry her team.

Jayln Brown's Season Statistics

Points

17.5

Rebounds

4.1

Assists

2.4

Field Goal %

41.4%

#3 Tyi Skinner

Guard from Washington, D.C. Senior

Skinner is a great ball handler and playmaker, using her quickness to create opportunities for herself and her teammates. She’s a solid scorer, capable of knocking down shots from deep or finishing in the paint with ease. Defensively, she holds her own, though her size can present challenges in certain matchups. TCU must contain her early to prevent her from gaining momentum and becoming a problem down the stretch.

Tyi Skinner's Season Statistics

Points

16.0

Rebounds

2.6

Assists

2.8

Field Goal %

39.6%

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

Home/Basketball