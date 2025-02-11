Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- BYU Players to Watch
The BYU Cougars (12-11, 3-9) take on the #11 TCU Horned Frogs (22-3, 10-2) on Tuesday, February 11, at 6:30 pm CT. Here are some key players on the BYU team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#11 Delaney Gibb
Guard from Raymond, Alberta. Freshman
Delaney Gibb has quickly established herself as the team's leading scorer in her freshman season. She is an elite shooter with impressive accuracy and also excels at creating opportunities for her teammates with her playmaking ability. In addition to her offensive skills, Gibb is a strong defender who can make an impact on both ends of the floor. TCU must be prepared to contain her, as limiting her effectiveness will significantly improve their chances of getting this win.
Delaney Gibb's Season Statistics
Points
17.1
Rebounds
5.1
Assists
3.9
Field Goal %
46.2%
#25 Emma Calvert
Forward from Far West, Utah. Senior
Emma Calvert has been a crucial asset for BYU this season, leading the team in rebounds and blocks while ranking second in scoring. She makes a significant impact on both ends of the floor, providing defensive stability and offensive versatility. With BYU lacking size in their lineup, Calvert will likely be tasked with guarding Sedona Prince. TCU must capitalize on their height advantage in the paint to create high-percentage scoring opportunities. If they fail to do so, this matchup could be much tighter than expected.
Emma Calvert's Season Statistics
Points
12.9
Rebounds
5.7
Assists
1.5
Field Goal %
53.3%
#1 Amari Whiting
Guard from Boise, Idaho. Sophomore
Amari Whiting is one of the most valuable players on this team, serving as a key playmaker and defensive anchor. As the team's leader in assists, she showcases excellent ball-handling skills and court vision. Her speed makes her a disruptive force on defense, leading the team in steals and creating havoc for opponents. Offensively, Whiting can catch fire quickly, making it crucial for TCU to contain her and prevent her from building any momentum.
Amari Whiting's Season Statistics
Points
9.7
Rebounds
5.6
Assists
3.9
Field Goal %
37.0%
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.