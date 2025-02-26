Women's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Houston Players to Watch
The Houston Cougars (5-22, 1-15) take on the #10 TCU Horned Frogs (26-3, 14-2) on Wednesday, February 26, at 6:30 PM CT. Here are some key players on the Houston team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#14 Laila Blair
Guard from Houston, Texas. Senior
Laila Blair is undoubtedly the best player on this roster, especially on the offensive end. She leads the Cougars in both scoring and assists this season, showcasing her ability to score the ball efficiently while also being a key playmaker for her team. Blair can shoot from anywhere on the court and is the team's top three-point shooter, making her a serious threat from beyond the arc. While TCU shouldn't encounter too many problems in this matchup, containing Blair will be their biggest task.
Laila Blair's Season Statistics
Points
13.4
Rebounds
2.8
Assists
2.7
Field Goal %
35.5%
#24 Eylia Love
Guard from Kansas City, Kansas. Senior
Love has been a key player for the Houston Cougars this season, leading the team in rebounds and consistently battling in the paint for tough boards. Despite not being the tallest player on the floor, she uses her strength and determination to outwork opponents on the glass. Offensively, Love is a reliable scorer in the paint, utilizing her speed to drive to the basket or pull up for a mid-range shot. For TCU, matching her energy and physicality will be essential to limiting her impact and controlling the interior in this matchup.
Eylia Love's Season Statistics
Points
10.5
Rebounds
6.7
Assists
1.5
Field Goal %
31.9%
#2 Kierra Merchant
Guard from Spring, Texas. Sophmore
The sophomore has certainly been a key contributor for Houston this season. Merchant is a solid shooter who can score from anywhere on the court, making her a player to watch for. In addition to her offensive skills, she is an excellent defender with the quickness to guard any opposing guard effectively. TCU will need to take care of the basketball, as Merchant has a knack for forcing turnovers and will be looking to capitalize on any mistakes in this matchup.
Kierra Merchant's Season Statistics
Points
9.3
Rebounds
4.6
Assists
1.2
Field Goal %
38.3%
