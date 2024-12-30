Women's Basketball: No. 11 TCU Blows Out Brown 79-47
No. 11 TCU women's basketball got another dominant home win Sunday.
The Horned Frogs beat Brown 79-47 to close out their non-conference schedule.
Backcourt Ballin'
TCU's backcourt led the Frogs in this one.
Hailey Van Lith had team-highs in scoring with 17 points and five assists to go along with five rebounds and three assists.
Madison Conner dropped 14 points on 4-8 from three-point range to go along with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
These two continue to be one of the best backcourts in the nation and will be expected to give this production on an every game basis for the rest of the season.
Battling on the Boards
Rebounding was the most lopsided statistic in this one.
The Frogs out-rebounded Brown 54-28 and 20-6 on the offensive glass.
Specifically, Agnes Emma-Nnopu tied her career high with 14 rebounds to lead all players and Donovyn Hunter surpassed her career best with seven boards herself.
With contributions like this to go with dominant center Sedona Prince, TCU will look for rebounding to be a big strength come conference play.
Strong in the Second
This game started out slow with the Frogs only leading 34-25 at the end of the first half.
However, the Christmas break rust wore off in the second half, winning the last two quarters by a total of 45-22.
With another amazing defensive performance and the offense showing up late, No. 11 TCU looks ready to compete for a Big 12 title.
Postgame Pressers
Mark Campbell
Agnes Emma-Nnopu and Donovyn Hunter
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.