Women's Basketball: No. 12 TCU Beats Samford 103-64
No. 12 TCU women's basketball dominated Samford 103-64 Tuesday night.
Madison Conner's 33 points propelled the Frogs to the big win in this one.
Can't Miss Conner
Madison Conner was the story in this game.
Conner had 33 points on 8-16 3FG with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in an unbelievable performance.
The 5-foot-11 guard is solidifying herself as one of the best shooters and players in the country.
No Sedona, No Problem
Sedona Prince was a late scratch to the game tonight because of an illness according to Mark Campbell.
Obviously, Prince is one of the best players in the nation, so this was a big blow before the game for TCU.
Deasia Merrill was the one who stepped up big time.
In her first TCU start, the Georgia State transfer had season highs with 13 points and 7 rebounds.
The depth of this team is a huge benefit to a Horned Frog team when so many players can step up in these situations.
Everybody Eats
It seemed like every player who played rotational minutes for the Frogs tonight played well.
To a highlight a few others, here are some key performances:
Hailey Van Lith had 15 points on 6-10 FG with eight assists, two blocks and one steal.
Donovyn Hunter poured in a season high 14 points on 6-8 FG, 2-3 3FG, two rebounds, two assists, one block and a career high five steals.
Agnes Emma-Nnopu had six points, 14 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal.
This team can beat you with a lot of different players, and they proved that tonight.
The Frogs will take a 11-1 record into Big 12 play starting next game against UCF.
Postgame Pressers
Mark Campbell
Madison Conner and Deasia Merrill
