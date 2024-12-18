Killer Frogs

Women's Basketball: No. 12 TCU Beats Samford 103-64

Madison Conner's 33 points pushes the Frogs to another blowout win.

Nicholas Girimonte

Madison Conner celebrates a three-pointer in No. 12 TCU's win over Samford on December 17, 2024.
Madison Conner celebrates a three-pointer in No. 12 TCU's win over Samford on December 17, 2024.
No. 12 TCU women's basketball dominated Samford 103-64 Tuesday night.

Madison Conner's 33 points propelled the Frogs to the big win in this one.

Can't Miss Conner

Madison Conner was the story in this game.

Conner had 33 points on 8-16 3FG with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in an unbelievable performance.

The 5-foot-11 guard is solidifying herself as one of the best shooters and players in the country.

No Sedona, No Problem

Sedona Prince was a late scratch to the game tonight because of an illness according to Mark Campbell.

Obviously, Prince is one of the best players in the nation, so this was a big blow before the game for TCU.

Deasia Merrill was the one who stepped up big time.

In her first TCU start, the Georgia State transfer had season highs with 13 points and 7 rebounds.

The depth of this team is a huge benefit to a Horned Frog team when so many players can step up in these situations.

Everybody Eats

It seemed like every player who played rotational minutes for the Frogs tonight played well.

To a highlight a few others, here are some key performances:

Hailey Van Lith had 15 points on 6-10 FG with eight assists, two blocks and one steal.

Donovyn Hunter poured in a season high 14 points on 6-8 FG, 2-3 3FG, two rebounds, two assists, one block and a career high five steals.

Agnes Emma-Nnopu had six points, 14 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal.

This team can beat you with a lot of different players, and they proved that tonight.

The Frogs will take a 11-1 record into Big 12 play starting next game against UCF.

Postgame Pressers

Mark Campbell

Madison Conner and Deasia Merrill

