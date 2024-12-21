Women's Basketball: No. 12 TCU Dominates UCF 92-52
The Frogs started conference play in dominating fashion Saturday.
No. 12 TCU made a statement in a 92-52 win at UCF that they are a real Big 12 contender.
The Big Three
At this point in the season, it is apparent that the trio of Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince, and Madison Conner will be the engine that makes the Horned Frogs go.
They showed up again in this one against the Knights.
Madison Conner led all scorers with 24 points on 8-15 FG and 5-10 3FG. She also poured in five rebounds, five assists, two steals and shot 3-3 FT.
Sedona Prince had 22 points on 8-11 FG with seven rebounds, two assists, four blocks, one steal and shot 6-7 FT.
Hailey Van Lith poured in 14 points on 5-9 FG, 2-4 3FG and 2-2 FT. She also tallied seven assists and four rebounds.
If this trio continues to produce like this, they have a legitimate case to be the best big three in the country.
Sharp Shooters
TCU's offensive efficiency was amazing against UCF.
The Frogs totaled 92 points on 53% FG, 37% 3FG and 83% FT.
Those are unbelievable shooting splits, especially in a road conference game.
To do this while out-rebounding UCF 44-21 and winning the assist battle 22-7 is almost unbelievable when playing a team from a power conference.
If Mark Campbell's team even comes close to these numbers consistently, they will be as tough to beat as anyone in the country.
Switching It Up
The Frogs have been changing up their starting lineup and rotation all year with injuries and matchups, allowing TCU to show different looks to teams.
With Sedona Prince back in the lineup and Agnes Emma-Nnopu getting fully healthy, they started another brand new lineup and rotation in this one.
This lineup is extremely effective especially defensively and could stick around going forward given the results.
The Frogs held UCF to just 52 points on 35% FG and 25% 3FG.
This TCU team is so deep that it will be interesting to see how Campbell manages this talent throughout the rest of the season.
