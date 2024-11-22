Women's Basketball: No. 19 TCU Blows Out Incarnate Word 81-43
No. 19 TCU dominated Incarnate Word 81-43 to move to 5-0 on the season Thursday.
The Frogs have now opened the season with five straight wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history and the fifth time in 48 years.
For the Kids
The game against the Cardinals was the annual Field Trip day inside Schollmaier Arena.
For a noon tipoff, an abundance of elementary-aged children helped TCU to its largest crowd in 11 years with 5,379 people in attendance.
The all-time home attendance record came on January 3, 2013 vs. Baylor.
Offense Keeps Rolling
TCU's offense has another very efficient day Thursday. The Frogs put up 81 points on 52% FG, 36% 3FG, and 92% FT.
Mark Campbell's team out-rebounded the Cardinals 38-28 and had 20 assists to UIW's 10.
TCU now has at least 20 assists in every game this season and lead the country at 23.9 assists per game.
The standouts on offense was the usual dominant trio of Hailey Van Lith, Madison Conner, and Sedona Prince.
Hailey Van Lith had 19 points, six assists, two rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in 33 minutes.
Madison Conner racked up 17 points on 4-7 3FG with four assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes.
Sedona Prince totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 27 minutes played.
The Frogs look like a machine right now on the floor.
Switching It Up
The Frogs rolled out a new starting lineup for the first time this season.
Agnes Emma-Nnopu and Una Jovanovic started in place of Donovyn Hunter and Taylor Bigby.
Hunter and Bigby continued to play well off the bench, and it looked as if Campbell is just experimenting with lineups as they get closer to conference play.
Hunter even recorded a career high four steals against the Cardinals, showing she can affect the game in multiple areas.
TCU still has not seen Maddie Scherr, a high level transfer from Kentucky, play due to injury as she works her way back for a return soon.
This just shows how deep this Horned Frog team is.
