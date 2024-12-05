Killer Frogs

Women's Basketball: No. 9 TCU Beats Florida Atlantic 78-42

The Horned Frogs take care of business ahead of Sunday's game against No. 3 South Carolina.

Nicholas Girimonte

Hailey Van Lith drives to the basket in No. 9 TCU's win over FAU on Wednesday, December 4.
Hailey Van Lith drives to the basket in No. 9 TCU's win over FAU on Wednesday, December 4. / Brian McLean | On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI
In this story:

No. 9 TCU Women's Basketball continued their unbelievable season Wednesday.

The Horned Frogs beat Florida Atlantic 78-42 to move to 9-0 on the season for the second consecutive year.

Defense Wins

The Frogs completely shut down FAU's offense Wednesday,

The Owls scored 42 points on just 25% FG and 21% 3FG. That is the 28th time under head coach Mark Campbell that TCU has held their opponent under 40% shooting.

TCU forced 15 turnovers to their five, boosting their NCAA-leading assist-to-turnover ratio to 2.06.

This defensive performance was highlighted by some great individual games as well.

Madison Conner totaled three steals and Sedona Prince racked up five blocks in the game to name a couple highlights.

The Dynamic Duo

To no surprise, the duo of Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince showed up again against Florida Atlantic.

Hailey Van Lith had 16 points on 7-14 FG with five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.

Sedona Prince totaled 14 points on 7-11 FG with six rebounds, three assists and five blocks.

Prince and Van Lith are the nation's highest scoring duo and have scored in double figures every game this season.

It is difficult to argue against the statement that these two are the best duo in the country.

Focused Frogs

It is no secret that the marquee game of this week is the matchup Sunday against the defending champions, No. 3 South Carolina.

Postgame, Mark Campbell talked about how the ability to not look ahead and stay focused against an unranked Florida Atlantic team showcases TCU's maturity and experience.

The Frogs have won every game by 35 or more points this season outside of their ranked wins against No. 13 NC State and No. 3 Notre Dame.

Now, the focus turns to No. 3 South Carolina, an unreal opportunity for this Horned Frogs team to solidify once again why they are one of the best teams in the nation.

This TCU team has checked all the boxes of what makes a great women's basketball team so far.

This battle with the Gamecocks Sunday at Dickies Arena Sunday could be a monumental game in TCU women's basketball history.

Postgame Pressers

Mark Campbell

Taylor Bigby and Donovyn Hunter

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nicholas is a student at TCU majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism. He's from the Bay Area but now calls New Braunfels, Texas home. There's nothing he likes more than watching TCU sports.

Home/Basketball