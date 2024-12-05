Women's Basketball: No. 9 TCU Beats Florida Atlantic 78-42
No. 9 TCU Women's Basketball continued their unbelievable season Wednesday.
The Horned Frogs beat Florida Atlantic 78-42 to move to 9-0 on the season for the second consecutive year.
Defense Wins
The Frogs completely shut down FAU's offense Wednesday,
The Owls scored 42 points on just 25% FG and 21% 3FG. That is the 28th time under head coach Mark Campbell that TCU has held their opponent under 40% shooting.
TCU forced 15 turnovers to their five, boosting their NCAA-leading assist-to-turnover ratio to 2.06.
This defensive performance was highlighted by some great individual games as well.
Madison Conner totaled three steals and Sedona Prince racked up five blocks in the game to name a couple highlights.
The Dynamic Duo
To no surprise, the duo of Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince showed up again against Florida Atlantic.
Hailey Van Lith had 16 points on 7-14 FG with five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.
Sedona Prince totaled 14 points on 7-11 FG with six rebounds, three assists and five blocks.
Prince and Van Lith are the nation's highest scoring duo and have scored in double figures every game this season.
It is difficult to argue against the statement that these two are the best duo in the country.
Focused Frogs
It is no secret that the marquee game of this week is the matchup Sunday against the defending champions, No. 3 South Carolina.
Postgame, Mark Campbell talked about how the ability to not look ahead and stay focused against an unranked Florida Atlantic team showcases TCU's maturity and experience.
The Frogs have won every game by 35 or more points this season outside of their ranked wins against No. 13 NC State and No. 3 Notre Dame.
Now, the focus turns to No. 3 South Carolina, an unreal opportunity for this Horned Frogs team to solidify once again why they are one of the best teams in the nation.
This TCU team has checked all the boxes of what makes a great women's basketball team so far.
This battle with the Gamecocks Sunday at Dickies Arena Sunday could be a monumental game in TCU women's basketball history.
Postgame Pressers
Mark Campbell
Taylor Bigby and Donovyn Hunter
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.