Women's Basketball Poll Watching Week 16: TCU Moves Back to the Top Ten
The TCU Women's Basketball team (24-3, 12-2 Big 12) continue to have a magical season. After falling on the road to then No. 12 Kansas State two weeks ago, the Horned Frogs have won three straight. After defeating BYU and Arizona last week, both by double digits, TCU is back in the Top 10 in both polls this week.
UCLA, who had been at the top of the polls since Week 4, lost their first game of the season to cross-town rival USC. This dropped the Bruins to No. 3 in both polls. This moved Notre Dame, a team TCU defeated 76-68 back in November, to the top spot for the first time this season. Texas moved up to No. 2, and USC is right behind UCLA at No. 4. UConn rounds out the Top Five.
Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 16 Polls
Six Big 12 teams are either ranked or receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls.
- TCU (24-3, 12-2) - No. 10 in the AP Top 25 and No. 9 in the Coaches Poll
- Kansas State (24-4, 12-3) - No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll
- West Virginia (21-5, 11-4) - No. 17 in both polls
- Baylor (22-5, 12-2) - No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll
- Oklahoma State (21-5, 11-4) - No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and receiving votes in the Coaches Poll (#26)
- Utah (20-6, 11-4) - Receiving votes in both polls (27/27)
AP Top 25 - Week 16
- Notre Dame (22-2), up 1
- Texas (26-2), up 1
- UCLA (24-1), down 2
- USC (23-2), up 2
- UConn (24-3), up 2
- South Carolina (23-3), down 2
- LSU (25-2), down 2
- Ohio State (21-3), up 1
- North Carolina (23-4), up 3
- TCU (24-3), up 1
- Duke (20-5), up 2
- Kansas State (24-3), up 2
- NC State (20-5), down 3
- Kentucky (20-4), down 6
- Tennessee (19-6), no change
- Oklahoma (19-6), no change
- West Virginia (20-5), up 1
- Alabama (20-5), up 3
- Baylor (22-5), up 6
- Georgia Tech (21-5), down 1
- Maryland (19-6), down 4
- Michigan State (19-6), no change
- Creighton (21-4), up 1
- Oklahoma State (20-5), down 4
- Illinois (21-5), up 1
Dropped from the rankings - Florida State (#23)
Other Big 12 Schools receiving votes - Utah (#27)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams
Coaches Poll - Week 5
- Notre Dame (22-2), up 1
- Texas (26-2), up 1
- UCLA (24-1), down 2
- USC (23-2), up 2
- UConn (24-3), up 2
- South Carolina (23-3), down 2
- LSU (25-2), down 2
- Ohio State (21-3), no change
- TCU (24-3), up 1
- North Carolina (23-4), up 2
- Duke (20-5), up 1
- NC State (20-5), down 1
- Tennessee (19-6), up 3
- Kentucky (20-4), down 1
- Kansas State (24-3), down 2
- Oklahoma (19-6), up 1
- West Virginia (20-5), up 1
- Maryland (19-6), down 3
- Alabama (20-5), up 1
- Georgia Tech (21-5), down 1
- Michigan State (19-6), up 1
- Baylor (22-5), previously receiving votes
- Creighton (21-4), up 2
- South Dakota State (23-3), previously not ranked
- Florida State (20-6), down 4
Dropped from the rankings - Oklahoma State (#23)
Other Big 12 Schools receiving votes - Oklahoma State (#26), Utah (#33)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams
