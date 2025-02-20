Killer Frogs

Women's Basketball Poll Watching Week 16: TCU Moves Back to the Top Ten

After two double-digit wins last week, the Horned Frogs are once again in the Top Ten in both polls.

Barry Lewis

TCU's Madison Conner in the game last week against BYU. The Horned Frogs moved up to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll this week.
TCU's Madison Conner in the game last week against BYU. The Horned Frogs moved up to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll this week. / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI
In this story:

The TCU Women's Basketball team (24-3, 12-2 Big 12) continue to have a magical season. After falling on the road to then No. 12 Kansas State two weeks ago, the Horned Frogs have won three straight. After defeating BYU and Arizona last week, both by double digits, TCU is back in the Top 10 in both polls this week.

UCLA, who had been at the top of the polls since Week 4, lost their first game of the season to cross-town rival USC. This dropped the Bruins to No. 3 in both polls. This moved Notre Dame, a team TCU defeated 76-68 back in November, to the top spot for the first time this season. Texas moved up to No. 2, and USC is right behind UCLA at No. 4. UConn rounds out the Top Five.

Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 16 Polls

Six Big 12 teams are either ranked or receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls.

  • TCU (24-3, 12-2) - No. 10 in the AP Top 25 and No. 9 in the Coaches Poll
  • Kansas State (24-4, 12-3) - No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll
  • West Virginia (21-5, 11-4) - No. 17 in both polls
  • Baylor (22-5, 12-2) - No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll
  • Oklahoma State (21-5, 11-4) - No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and receiving votes in the Coaches Poll (#26)
  • Utah (20-6, 11-4) - Receiving votes in both polls (27/27)

AP Top 25 - Week 16

  1. Notre Dame (22-2), up 1
  2. Texas (26-2), up 1
  3. UCLA (24-1), down 2
  4. USC (23-2), up 2
  5. UConn (24-3), up 2
  6. South Carolina (23-3), down 2
  7. LSU (25-2), down 2
  8. Ohio State (21-3), up 1
  9. North Carolina (23-4), up 3
  10. TCU (24-3), up 1
  11. Duke (20-5), up 2
  12. Kansas State (24-3), up 2
  13. NC State (20-5), down 3
  14. Kentucky (20-4), down 6
  15. Tennessee (19-6), no change
  16. Oklahoma (19-6), no change
  17. West Virginia (20-5), up 1
  18. Alabama (20-5), up 3
  19. Baylor (22-5), up 6
  20. Georgia Tech (21-5), down 1
  21. Maryland (19-6), down 4
  22. Michigan State (19-6), no change
  23. Creighton (21-4), up 1
  24. Oklahoma State (20-5), down 4
  25. Illinois (21-5), up 1

Dropped from the rankings - Florida State (#23)
Other Big 12 Schools receiving votes - Utah (#27)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams

Coaches Poll - Week 5

  1. Notre Dame (22-2), up 1
  2. Texas (26-2), up 1
  3. UCLA (24-1), down 2
  4. USC (23-2), up 2
  5. UConn (24-3), up 2
  6. South Carolina (23-3), down 2
  7. LSU (25-2), down 2
  8. Ohio State (21-3), no change
  9. TCU (24-3), up 1
  10. North Carolina (23-4), up 2
  11. Duke (20-5), up 1
  12. NC State (20-5), down 1
  13. Tennessee (19-6), up 3
  14. Kentucky (20-4), down 1
  15. Kansas State (24-3), down 2
  16. Oklahoma (19-6), up 1
  17. West Virginia (20-5), up 1
  18. Maryland (19-6), down 3
  19. Alabama (20-5), up 1
  20. Georgia Tech (21-5), down 1
  21. Michigan State (19-6), up 1
  22. Baylor (22-5), previously receiving votes
  23. Creighton (21-4), up 2
  24. South Dakota State (23-3), previously not ranked
  25. Florida State (20-6), down 4

Dropped from the rankings - Oklahoma State (#23)
Other Big 12 Schools receiving votes - Oklahoma State (#26), Utah (#33)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI and oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include Big 12 Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. He is a frequent guest on one of the many podcasts that TCU Horned Frogs On SI writers host covering football, baseball, basketball, and other sports. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has represented TCU Horned Frogs On SI at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. Barry has followed TCU sports since the Jim Wacker days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

Home/Basketball