Women's Basketball Poll Watching Week 19: TCU Now No. 6
The TCU Women's Basketball team (31-3, 16-2 Big 12) secured the highest ranking in program history when this week's AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll were released. The Horned Frogs are now No. 6 in both polls. Last week, they were at No. 8. For most of the last few weeks, they were Nos. 9-11.
The win over Baylor, the second win over the Bears in a week, to secure the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Championship in Kansas City vaulted TCU to sixth place in the polls. This week, they are now ahead of both Notre Dame (8/8) and NC State (9/9). TCU beat both of those teams earlier in the season but, in recent weeks, found themselves looking up in the rankings at both teams.
Heading into Selection Sunday, the Big 12 has five ranked teams with another receiving votes in the Coaches Poll. UCLA returned to the top spot in this week's polls after defeating crosstown rival USC (No. 4 in both polls) in the Big Ten tournament championship game. Texas, the top team the last two weeks, lost to South Carolina by 19 points in the SEC tournament championship game. Texas fell to No. 5, and South Carolina jumped up to No. 2.
Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 19 Polls
Six Big 12 teams are either ranked or receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls.
- TCU (31-3, 16-2) - No. 6 in both polls
- Baylor (27-7, 15-3) - No. 14 in the AP Top 25 and No. 16 in the Coaches Poll
- West Virginia (24-7, 13-5) - No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll
- Oklahoma State (25-6, 14-4) - No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll
- Kansas State (26-7, 13-5) - No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll
- Iowa State (22-11, 12-6) - Receiving votes in the Coaches Poll (No. 31)
AP Top 25 - Week 19
- UCLA (30-2), up 3
- South Carolina (30-3), up 3
- UConn (31-3), no change
- USC (28-3), down 2
- Texas (31-3), down 4
- TCU (31-3), up 2
- Duke (26-7), up 4
- Notre Dame (26-5), down 2
- NC State (26-6), down 2
- LSU (28-5), down 1
- Oklahoma (25-7), down 1
- North Carolina (27-7), up 2
- Kentucky (22-7), down 1
- Baylor (27-7), up 3
- Ohio State (25-6), down 2
- West Virginia (24-7), no change
- Oklahoma State (25-6), up 4
- Maryland (23-7), down 3
- Kansas State (26-7), up 1
- Tennessee (22-9), down 2
- Alabama (23-8), down 2
- Creighton (26-5), up 1
- Florida State (23-8), down 1
- South Dakota State (29-3), up 1
- Ole Miss (20-10), previously receiving votes
Dropped from the rankings - Michigan State (#24)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams
Coaches Poll - Week 19
- UCLA (30-2), up 3
- South Carolina (30-3), up 3
- UConn (31-3), no change
- USC (28-3), down 2
- Texas (31-3), down 4
- TCU (31-3), up 1
- Duke (26-7), up 4
- Notre Dame (26-5), down 2
- NC State (26-6), down 1
- LSU (28-5), down 1
- Oklahoma (25-7), down 1
- Kentucky (22-7), up 1
- Ohio State (25-6), down 1
- North Carolina (27-7), no change
- West Virginia (24-7), up 1
- Baylor (27-7), up 2
- Maryland (23-7), down 2
- Kansas State (26-7), up 1
- Tennessee (22-9), down 2
- Oklahoma State (25-6), up 1
- Alabama (23-8), down 1
- Creighton (26-5), no change
- South Dakota State (29-3), up 1
- Florida State (23-8), down 1
- Ole Miss (20-10), previously receiving votes
Dropped from the rankings - Michigan State (#24)
Other Big 12 Schools receiving votes - Iowa State (#31)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams
