TCU Women's Basketball: Champions X2
TCU women’s basketball added more hardware to its growing collection on Sunday.
The No. 8 Horned Frogs won the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship with a 64-59 win over No. 17 Baylor. The win marked TCU’s first conference tournament title since 2005 when it was a member of Conference USA.
Guard Hailey Van Lith, the tournament MVP, paced the Horned Frogs with 20 points and three assists. Van Lith is now four assists shy of breaking TCU’s single-season record.
Center Sedona Prince added 12 points and 14 rebounds and joined Van Lith on the All-Tournament team. Guards Madison Conner and Donovyn Hunter chipped in 11 points each. Baylor forward Aaronette Vonleh scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds.
The victory guarantees TCU a spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Horned Frogs last made the tournament following the 2009-10 season.
TCU led Baylor almost the entire game and had a 30-19 halftime advantage. Defense kept the Bears at bay until the third quarter as they shot just 26% (7-of-27) in the first half and lost the rebounding battle 21-9.
A third quarter scoring outburst by Baylor, including nine points from the free throw line and 63% shooting from the field, closed the gap to 51-43 entering the final frame. With 3:43 left, the Bears tied the game at 57 after holding the Horned Frogs scoreless for nearly four minutes.
Prince gave TCU the lead back on the next possession and Van Lith delivered the final blow on a driving layup with 48 seconds left for a 61-57 lead. Guard Agnes Emma-Nnopu secured the win with a pair of made free throws following a missed three-point attempt by Vonleh.
Before this season, Baylor had beaten TCU 37 consecutive times. The Horned Frogs flipped the script this year, beating the Bears three times in as many tries, including a victory in Waco on March 2 to secure the program’s first Big 12 regular season title. TCU is the 18th team in Big 12 history to win both the regular season and tournament titles and the first team in nearly two decades not named Baylor to achieve that feat.
TCU will have at least 10 days off before the NCAA tournament begins. The Horned Frogs are currently projected as a No. 2 seed, which means they would host the first two rounds. The tournament selection show is Sunday, March 16 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. First-round games will take place on Friday, March 21, and Saturday, March 22.