Women's Basketball Poll Watching Week 5: TCU Leaps to No. 9
Great things are happening with the TCU Women's Basketball team. Coach Mark Campbell and the team are creating something magical this season. If you aren't yet on the bandwagon, now's the time to jump on. There's still room!
Last week, the Horned Frogs played two games in a Thanksgiving tournament in the Cayman Islands, winning both. One of those was a come-from-behind win over then-No. 3 Notre Dame. The Frogs advance to 8-0 with two ranked wins (TCU defeated then-No. 13 on November 17).
With the win over the Fighting Irish, TCU jumped up to No. 9 in this week's AP Top 25 poll. This marks the first time being ranked in the Top Ten program history. This sets up a Top Ten Matchup when TCU faces defending national champion and No. 3 South Carolina on Sunday evening at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
In the AP Top 25, UCLA remains in the top spot this week, followed by UConn, South Carolina, Texas, and LSU. In the Coaches Poll, it's slightly different - UCLA, UConn, Texas, South Carolina, and LSU.
Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 5 Polls
The Big 12 has four teams inside the top of this week’s AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll, with two more teams receiving votes. The league has five teams in the Coaches Poll Top 25.
- TCU (8-0) - No. 9 in the AP Top 25 and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll
- Kansas State (7-1) - No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll
- West Virginia (8-1) - No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and No. 14 in the Coaches Poll
- Iowa State (6-2) - No. 20 in the AP Top 25 and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll
- Baylor (7-2) - Receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll
- Utah (6-2) - Receiving votes in both polls (36/33)
AP Top 25 - Week 5
- UCLA (8-0), no change
- UConn (6-0), no change
- South Carolina (7-1), up 1
- Texas (7-0), up 1
- LSU (9-0), up 2
- USC (6-1), no change
- Maryland (8-0), up 3
- Duke (8-1), up 5
- TCU (8-0), up 8
- Notre Dame (5-2), down 7
- Oklahoma (6-1), down 3
- Ohio State (7-0), down 1
- Kansas State (7-1), down 4
- Kentucky (7-0), no change
- West Virginia (8-1), down 3
- North Carolina (7-1), no change
- Iowa (8-0), no change
- Ole Miss (5-2), no change
- Alabama (8-0), up 4
- Iowa State (6-2), down 5
- Illinois (6-1), down 2
- Louisville (5-2), up 2
- Michigan (7-1), previously receiving votes
- Michigan State (8-0), previously receiving votes
- Nebraska (6-1), no change
Dropped from the rankings - NC State (#20), Oregon (#21)
Other Big 12 Schools receiving votes - Baylor (#35), Utah (#36)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams
Coaches Poll - Week 5
- UCLA (8-0), up 1
- UConn (6-0), down 1
- Texas (7-0), up 1
- South Carolina (7-1), up 1
- LSU (9-0), up 2
- USC (6-1), no change
- Ohio State (7-0), up 2
- Maryland (8-0), up 3
- Duke (8-1), up 4
- Notre Dame (5-2), down 7
- Oklahoma (6-1), down 3
- Kansas State (7-1), no change
- TCU (8-0), up 8
- West Virginia (8-1), down 4
- North Carolina (7-1), down 1
- Kentucky (7-0), no change
- Alabama (8-0), up 3
- Ole Miss (5-2), no change
- Iowa State (6-2), down 4
- Iowa (8-0), up 4
- Illinois (6-1), down 2
- Louisville (5-2), up 1
- Baylor (7-2), down 1
- NC State (4-3), down 7
- Michigan State (8-0), previously receiving votes
Dropped from the rankings - Nebraska (#25)
Other Big 12 Schools receiving votes - Utah (#33)
Bold Teams = Big 12 Conference Teams
