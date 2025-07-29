Women's Basketball: TCU Adds Ohio State to Non-conference Schedule
TCU women’s basketball added a marquee non-conference matchup against Ohio State to the 2025-26 schedule as participants in the Coretta Scott King Classic.
The Coretta Scott King Classic will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 19, 2026, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The TCU-Ohio State game will air nationally on FOX at 11 a.m. as part of a doubleheader event. Michigan and Vanderbilt will follow at 2:30 p.m.
The Coretta Scott King Classic started in 2024 and honors the legacy and values of the King family while celebrating female empowerment in sports. The event is the first time the names of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King have been licensed for a sporting event.
“We are honored to be included in this event,” TCU head coach Mark Campbell said in a press release. “Coretta Scott King and her family have left a profound impact on the world in their commitment to civil rights and social justice. Playing these games is a special way to celebrate their legacy. Competing on the national stage on FOX against an elite Ohio State program is an amazing opportunity. This will be a great test for our team as we prepare for March.”
The Horned Frogs received their first over-the-air telecast selection for a regular-season game with FOX Sports serving as the broadcast partner. TCU competed on a national broadcast network for the first time in March, beating Notre Dame 71-62 in the Sweet 16 Round of the NCAA Tournament. The game was broadcast on ABC.
TCU and Ohio State will meet for the first time on the basketball court at the classic. Last season, the Buckeyes tied for third in the Big 10 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Horned Frogs improved their year-over-year win total by 26 games in 2024-25 - the largest of any Division 1 program - and brought home both the Big 12 regular season and tournament championships. The season ended with an Elite Eight run in the NCAA Tournament. The Coretta Scott King Classic invitation confirms TCU’s rising status within women’s college basketball.
Campbell’s squad returns five letterwinners from a team that won a program-record 34 games and finished No. 6 in the final AP poll. The Horned Frogs brought in nine new faces (six transfers & three freshmen), including three-time All-American Olivia Miles, 6-7 center Clara Silva, and all-conference players in forward Marta Suarez and guard Veronica Sheffey.
Tickets for the Coretta Scott King Classic are available on Prucenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Prudential Center Box Office.
Season ticket renewals for the 2025-26 season are available through TCU Tickets Sales at 817-257-1849. Single-game general admission sales will go on sale soon.
The complete nonconference schedule should be announced in the coming weeks while the Big 12 schedule matrix was unveiled in June. The complete conference schedule will be revealed at a later date.
Below are TCU’s Big 12 matchups for the upcoming season:
Home Only: Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
Away Only: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah
2-Play: Baylor, Houston, West Virginia