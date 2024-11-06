Women's Basketball: TCU Beats Houston Christian 78-41
The TCU women's basketball season is underway, and the Frogs did not disappoint.
Mark Campbell's team dominated Houston Christian, winning by a score of 78-41 .
Dynamic Duo
There is no question the stars of the show for TCU were Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince.
The dynamic guard-center duo dropped the first 23 points of the game for the Frogs and were TCU's highest contributors all night long.
The following are their stat lines:
Hailey Van Lith: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals
Sedona Prince: 29 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks
Lockdown Defense
TCU's defense was the story of the game and the main reason they got the win.
The Horned Frogs held Houston Christian to just 41 points on the night.
Here are some strong statistics from the night:
Houston Christian
TCU
Points
41
78
FG Percentage
46%
29%
Turnovers
36
5
Points off Turnovers
4
38
Steals
4
18
Blocks
1
9
If the Frogs bring anywhere close to this performance for the rest of the season, they are looking at a lot of wins.
Less Frogs, No Problem
TCU had all of this success shorthanded.
The Frogs were out Maddie Scherr and Agnes Emma-Nnopu, who are projected to be big contributors this season.
If TCU can have such a dominant win with these key players out, the sky is the limit when Mark Campbell puts together his full squad.
Postgame Press Conferences
Mark Campbell
Hailey Van Lith and Donovyn Hunter
