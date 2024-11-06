Killer Frogs

Women's Basketball: TCU Beats Houston Christian 78-41

Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince shine in TCU's first game of the season.

Nicholas Girimonte

Sedona Prince celebrates for TCU alongside Hailey Van Lith in a win over Houston Christian.
Sedona Prince celebrates for TCU alongside Hailey Van Lith in a win over Houston Christian. / Brian McLean | On Assignment Photo
The TCU women's basketball season is underway, and the Frogs did not disappoint.

Mark Campbell's team dominated Houston Christian, winning by a score of 78-41 .

Dynamic Duo

There is no question the stars of the show for TCU were Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince.

The dynamic guard-center duo dropped the first 23 points of the game for the Frogs and were TCU's highest contributors all night long.

The following are their stat lines:

Hailey Van Lith: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals

Sedona Prince: 29 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks

Lockdown Defense

TCU's defense was the story of the game and the main reason they got the win.

The Horned Frogs held Houston Christian to just 41 points on the night.

Here are some strong statistics from the night:

Houston Christian

TCU

Points

41

78

FG Percentage

46%

29%

Turnovers

36

5

Points off Turnovers

4

38

Steals

4

18

Blocks

1

9

If the Frogs bring anywhere close to this performance for the rest of the season, they are looking at a lot of wins.

Less Frogs, No Problem

TCU had all of this success shorthanded.

The Frogs were out Maddie Scherr and Agnes Emma-Nnopu, who are projected to be big contributors this season.

If TCU can have such a dominant win with these key players out, the sky is the limit when Mark Campbell puts together his full squad.

Postgame Press Conferences

Mark Campbell

Hailey Van Lith and Donovyn Hunter

