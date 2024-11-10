Killer Frogs

Women's Basketball: TCU Beats New Orleans 107-52

Madison Conner's 30 points leads the Frogs to a blowout win.

Nicholas Girimonte

Taylor Bigby (left) passes the ball to Hailey Van Lith (right) in TCU's win over New Orleans on Sunday, November 10, 2024.
Taylor Bigby (left) passes the ball to Hailey Van Lith (right) in TCU's win over New Orleans on Sunday, November 10, 2024. / Brian McLean | On Assignment Photo
In this story:

TCU women's basketball dominated New Orleans Sunday 107-52 to move to 2-0 on the year.

The Frogs never trailed the entire game and completely blew out a less talented New Orleans team.

Can't Miss Conner

Madison Conner set the tone for TCU, going off for 30 points on 9-17 from three-point range.

This was a huge bounce back for the 5-foot-11 guard after she scored just eight points in the season opener on 1-6 from long range.

Conner was one of the best scorers in the country last season averaging 19.2 points on 3.7 made threes per game.

Complete Performance

It is tough to find a flaw in the Frogs performance Sunday.

The Frogs scored 107 points, the first time they went over 100 since December 10, 2017 (Southeastern Louisiana), but that was not just the impressive part.

Below are some fascinating statistics from TCU's dominance.

TCU

New Orleans

Points

107

52

Assists

28

15

Rebounds

61

29

Offensive Rebounds

20

8

Blocks

7

0

FG%

49%

32%

3FG%

36%

29%

FT%

69%

38%

Points Off Turnovers

48

14

It was truly a remarkable performance by a very talented team.

Double Trouble

TCU had two double-doubles by the combination of Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince.

Van Lith totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds while Prince poured in 17 points and 12 rebounds as well.

When these two are on, they can be one of the best duos in all of college basketball.

The different number of ways this TCU team can beat the opponent is a great sight for all Frog fans.

Led by this duo, Mark Campbell's team looks like they could have a lot of success this year.

Press Conferences

Mark Campbell

Madison Conner and Taylor Bigby

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nicholas is a student at TCU majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism. He's from the Bay Area but now calls New Braunfels, Texas home. There's nothing he likes more than watching TCU sports.

Home/Basketball