Women's Basketball: TCU Beats New Orleans 107-52
TCU women's basketball dominated New Orleans Sunday 107-52 to move to 2-0 on the year.
The Frogs never trailed the entire game and completely blew out a less talented New Orleans team.
Can't Miss Conner
Madison Conner set the tone for TCU, going off for 30 points on 9-17 from three-point range.
This was a huge bounce back for the 5-foot-11 guard after she scored just eight points in the season opener on 1-6 from long range.
Conner was one of the best scorers in the country last season averaging 19.2 points on 3.7 made threes per game.
Complete Performance
It is tough to find a flaw in the Frogs performance Sunday.
The Frogs scored 107 points, the first time they went over 100 since December 10, 2017 (Southeastern Louisiana), but that was not just the impressive part.
Below are some fascinating statistics from TCU's dominance.
TCU
New Orleans
Points
107
52
Assists
28
15
Rebounds
61
29
Offensive Rebounds
20
8
Blocks
7
0
FG%
49%
32%
3FG%
36%
29%
FT%
69%
38%
Points Off Turnovers
48
14
It was truly a remarkable performance by a very talented team.
Double Trouble
TCU had two double-doubles by the combination of Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince.
Van Lith totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds while Prince poured in 17 points and 12 rebounds as well.
When these two are on, they can be one of the best duos in all of college basketball.
The different number of ways this TCU team can beat the opponent is a great sight for all Frog fans.
Led by this duo, Mark Campbell's team looks like they could have a lot of success this year.
Press Conferences
Mark Campbell
Madison Conner and Taylor Bigby
