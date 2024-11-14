Women's Basketball: TCU Beats Texas State 90-31
TCU women's basketball takes care of business again in dominating fashion against Texas State.
The Frogs move to 3-0 on the season as they welcome No. 13 NC State at home Sunday.
Shutdown Defense
The Horned Frogs' defense completely shut down the Bobcats.
Texas State scored just 31 points, shot 22% from the field, 13% from three, had 21 turnovers, and had just five assists.
That is an unbelievable defensive performance from an extremely talented team.
Elite Shooting
TCU was not just elite on offense, and they put on a clinic on the offensive end.
The Frogs put up 90 points on 54% FG, 43% 3FG, and 80% from the free throw line.
The 59 point margin of victory was the largest in TCU Women's Basketball history.
The Return of Agnes
Agnes Emma-Nnopu played her first game of the season after missing TCU's first two games with a minor injury.
The 5-foot-11 guard had six points on 2-3 from three-point range, six rebounds, one assist, and one block in 16 minutes.
As the Horned Frogs get healthier and healthier, it is getting tougher to find a flaw with this team.
Maddie Scherr is still yet to return with her minor injury.
