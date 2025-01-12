Women's Basketball: The Frogs Improve to 17-1 With a Win in Lubbock
#11 TCU Women's Basketball finished a two-game road trip last night as they defeated the Texas Tech Lady Raiders 69-43. Not only did TCU improve to 17-1 (5-0 in conference play), but they also left Lubbock for the first time in 6 years with a win.
Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince led the scoring for the Frogs in Lubbock, Van Lith with 22 points and Prince with 20 points. Madison Conner went 4-8 from the 3-point line, finishing with 13 points, and Aaliyah Roberson totaled 9 points off the Horned Frog bench in the win. With Van Lith and Prince surpassing the 20-point mark, TCU has now had two players score 20+ PTS in 5 games this season.
Hailey Van Lith Final Stats
Sedona Prince Final Stats
PTS
22
PTS
20
AST
7
BLKS
5
REB
4
REB
10
FT %
8-9 (89%)
STL
3
FG %
7-14 (50%)
FG %
10-15
Bailey Maupin led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 23 points, shooting 6-25 from the floor. A large part of Maupin's scoring was due to her ability to draw the foul as she went 10-10 from the free throw line. Maupin also tallied 8 REB in the loss. The Lady Raiders have now lost four games in a row in conference play.
At the end of the 1st quarter, TCU only led the Lady Raiders 17-16. It was the 2nd quarter in which TCU pulled away as they outscored Texas Tech 16-5. Van Lith totaled 10 points alone in the 2nd quarter. TCU then proceeded to do the same thing in the 4th quarter to seal the game away as they outscored their opponent 16-4. Madison Conner matched Texas Tech's total points for the quarter with a 4-point play with 1 minute remaining in the game.
These lop-sided quarters, combined with a solid TCU defense, resulted in Texas Tech's lowest point total this season. Along with the win, the Frogs accomplished the following:
- Set a program record for the fewest points allowed in a Big-12 road game.
- Have now prevented 10 teams from scoring 50+ points in the 2024-25 season.
- Held 14 teams under their scoring average this season.
- Tallied five straight victories for only the 3rd time in 13 seasons in the Big 12.
TCU returns for a 2-game homestand against UCF and #22 Utah. The Frogs are back in action against UCF on Tuesday, January 14th, and will look to keep it's win streak going in conference play. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.
