Big 12 College Football Team Preview 2024: Cincinnati Bearcats
We've seen it in college football plenty of times: Teams miss their window to jump leagues or divisions. What, in the moment, seems like a logical move up in competition turns out to be more difficult when the changes take place. Look no further than Cincinnati, for example. The Bearcats became the first (and only) Group of Five participant in the four-team College Football Playoff. But just ahead of their announced move to the Big 12, they lost their program-building head coach and multiple NFL draft picks.
That's not to say Cincinnati won't succeed in the Big 12. But moving into the league with its 2023 roster and staff was a much bigger challenge than if 2021 Cincinnati made the same move.
Coming off a paltry 3-9 finish, can Scott Satterfield progress with the big boys? Or might Cincinnati's stint with the Big 12 be similar to Colorado's with the Pac-12?
Cincinnati Bearcats Football History
Cincinnati Bearcats football doesn't start and end with its 2020 and 2021 teams. Since joining the Big East in 2005, Cincinnati won 10+ games eight times with three different coaches. Prominant names such as Luke Fickell, Butch Jones, Mark Dantonio, and Brian Kelly led the Bearcats to those successes.
Of course, it culminated in Cincy's appearance in the CFP in 2021, following a close loss to rising Georgia in the year prior's Peach Bowl. They produced a top-five NFL draft pick in that class, CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who quickly blossomed into one of the NFL's premier corners. QB Desmond Ridder even started some games with the Falcons.
Prior to this class, Cincinnati put All-Pros in the NFL, namely Jason and Travis Kelce (two future Hall of Famers). Thanks in part to a roster build by Dantonio, Kelly managed to have a 33-7 record with Cincinnati that included two New Year's Six bowl appearances in three seasons. Jones came in and picked right up where Kelly left off, going 19-6 in his final two seasons there.
2023: Bit Off More Than They Can Chew?
So, Satterfield's 3-9 start in the Queen City goes beyond a new league. It's unprecedented failure not seen since the turn of the millennium. The offense failed to get much going, especially on the ground, and the defense sunk like a stone. Cincinnati managed just the 85th-best scoring offense in points per drive and 118th defensively.
Defensive lineman Dontay "The Godfather" Corleone was one of the lone bright spots on the team. His performance earned him multiple preseason All-American honors heading into 2024 (before his needing to step away from football indefinitely). But the defense as a unit couldn't stop anything through the air nor on the ground.
As a result, Cincinnati beat just two FBS opponents – 3-9 Pitt and 4-8 Houston, both by one score.
Cincinnati Bearcats Offense Preview
It was time for a change at QB after Emory Jones left for the NFL. Cincinnati went and landed Brendan Sorsby from Indiana, a capable option quarterback that ultimately offers a lateral step from Jones. Alongside Sorsby enters UTEP deep threat Tyrin Smith and FAU's second-leading WR Tony Johnson.
1,000-yard rusher Corey Kiner returns for his junior year and the Bearcats got him a complement, Ohio State RB Evan Pryor. Pryor showed flashes of talent, but spent 2023 injured and was ultimately buried by All-American level talent. For a depth piece, Cincy also added Grambling State (FCS) 800-yard rusher Chance Williams.
Top receiver Xzavier Henderson is back after collecting 782 yards through the air last season. But the next four leading receivers are out, prompting Satterfield to hit the portal hard to pass catchers. Besides Smith and Johnson, the Bearcats land Ohio State TE Joe Royer.
Most encouragingly, the entire offensive line returns. That unit was remarkably intact last season, with just one total missed start between the five of them. Guard Luke Kandra earned first team All-Big 12 honors last season and could contend for All-American honors this year.
Cincinnati Bearcats Defense Preview
While the offense likely experiences a lot of improvement, there's genuine concerns about the defense. Corleone may or may not play, that bit is up in the air. The likely preseason All-American was diagnosed with blod clots during the summer and was labeled out "indefinitely." He did return to the team, but his availability early in the year – or at all – is certainly in question.
A new coordinator is in town: Iowa State linebackers coach Tyson Veidt. Typically, defensive coordinators don't right the ship overnight. Defensive schemes take time to take root, meaning Cincinnati could be in for another tough year defensively.
Four of five starters in the secondary could be transfers. Safety Josh Minkins was a prized land, coming in from Louisville, Satterfield's last stop. The other safety is likely Derrick Canteen, an accomplished player at both Georgia Southern and Virginia Tech.
There's a mix of veteran experience and youth throughout the defense, but particularly up front. Linebacker Jared Bartlett transfers in from West Virginia and gives the linebacking corps some much-needed experience.
Best Case Scenario For Cincinnati
Good news: the offense should be much better. We could see a 40+ climb in PPD rank from last year to this coming year, should the key additions play to their potential. Returning one of the league's most experienced offensive lines helps here.
The schedule is manageable, too. Cincinnati avoids Utah, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Arizona – four of the top five favorites in the Big 12 – and plays Towson (FCS), Pitt, and rival Miami, OH in the non-conference. However, the Redhawks did take the matchup last year.
Sorsby showed some playmaking potential, even against tough opponents like Ohio State. He presents an escapability and mobility craved by this offense. His new weapons to throw to present an underrated unit.
Should Cincinnati swing one-score games its way and win games an average team is expected to win, the Bearcats could be looking at six wins. However, that's a big "should."
Worst Case Scenario For Cincinnati
The bad news: Cincinnati is going to face injuries; every team does. Unfortunately, this roster lacks the depth necessary to take potential injuries in stride. This roster is still rebuilding from its heyday in 2021. While the receivers have potential, they, as a unit, have accomplished very little. Kiner was a nice pop to the offense, but Pryor is very much a prospect.
The two biggest concerns here: Sorsby is fun at times, but ultimately very average. Barring a major step up, he's not leading Cincinnati to nine wins. The defense will likely again be very far below average. A best-case scenario is a bowl berth.
A worst case scenario is another 3-9 season. Realistically, Cincinnati should find a way to four wins between games between Towson, Pitt, Houston, Arizona State, Colorado, and Miami (OH). Should.
They could start the season 4-0. But even one slip – or if Pitt, Houston, or Miami (OH) exceed game expectations – that could be 3-1. 2-2. Going into the final stretch of West Virginia, at Iowa State, at Kansas State, and at TCU, Cincinnati could be sitting with four or five wins, just needing a win or two to make a bowl, and realistically not achieve that.
Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Aug. 31
Towson (FCS)
Sept. 7
Pitt
Sept. 14
at Miami (OH)
Sept. 21
Houston
Sept. 28
at Texas Tech
Oct. 5
BYE
Oct. 12
at UCF
Oct. 19
Arizona State
Oct. 26
at Colorado
Nov. 2
BYE
Nov. 9
West Virginia
Nov. 16
at Iowa State
Nov. 23
at Kansas State
Nov. 30
TCU
