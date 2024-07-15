Big 12 College Football Team Preview 2024: Colorado Buffaloes
Love him or hate him, Deion Sanders has turned Colorado into a national talking point. After an offseason of unmatched hype and roster turnover, the Buffaloes turned in just a 4-8 season in 2023, albeit a marked improvement off their 1-11 season prior. In Year 2, Colorado eyes more improvement, returning a top QB in Sheduer Sanders and All-American in Travis Hunter. At the very least, Colorado will be another fascinating watch.
Over the past two seasons, Colorado cycled out 93 total players. If nothing else, Sanders is a man of his word when he promised to gut the program from Day 1. Unfortunately, that's resulted in some damning pieces on the culture in the locker room to release. This season, CU reloads more offensive weapons, but also rolls over the same concerns as last year – offensive line, defense, and overall depth.
Transitioning to a not-so-new league (Colorado was a founding member), how will the Buffaloes fare? Is this a team with the ceiling many online boast?
Colorado Buffaloes Football History
Of the inbound Big 12 teams (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah), CU has the most prized history. The Buffaloes won the 1990 National Championship, have the 31st most all-time wins in the FBS (723), and produced the 1994 Heisman Trophy winner in 2,000-yard rusher Rashaan Salaam. They have eight 10+ win seasons, six of them coming between 1989-2001.
Rarely throughout the 90s would you find Colorado outside the AP Top 25; it finished ranked eight consecutive seasons, including four times inside the top five (1989, 1990, 1994, 1995).
Colorado was a founding member of the current Big 12 in 1948 (then known as the Big 7). The Buffs competed in the league until 2011, when they joined the Pac-12. The move proved to be a disaster for the program, as Colorado win a combined 18% of their Pac-12 games, removed from a 10-4 season in 2016. In 13 years, the Buffs won one or zero conference games six times, including a 1-8 Pac-12 campaign last year.
There's no two ways about it: Colorado's move to the Pac-12 was as unmitigated disaster. Returning to its roots, Colorado hopes to restore former glory.
2023: A Year Of Turnover And Tumult
It was always going to be a high-risk experiment. From Day 1, hiring Coach Prime was a move designed to attract media attention, TV revenue, and high-profile transfers at the skill positions. By all accounts, Sanders succeeded in all three categories. He brought new eyes to college football and vamped up games that otherwise wouldn't have garnered much attention. For heaven's sake, Colorado vs. Colorado State landed on national TV.
After a hot 3-0 start that included wins over (at the time) ranked TCU and 90s rival Nebraska, and a chippy thriller against in-state rival Colorado State, Colorado fell apart. Following a public week-long spat with Oregon, the Buffs were crushed, 42-6, leading to the famed "They're fighting for clicks" speech from Dan Lanning.
Colorado fizzled, winning one of their final nine games over a hapless Arizona State. In a widely ciritized move, Sanders relieved OC Sean Lewis of his play calling duties, instead handing them over to Pat Shurmer – a move that caused immediate and serious regression in scoring. By November, the roster had visibly quit and Colorado was a non-threat to almost everyone, including mediocre Washington State.
While some boxes were checked, the Buffs fell far short of lofty, albeit unrealistic, expectations.
Colorado Buffaloes Offense Preview
Despite public discourse, Colorado has a superstar quarterback. Prime's controversial statement surrounding his son, QB Shedeur Sanders, being a valued NFL pick wasn't unfounded. In the scheme of college footabll, Sanders is one of the better players behind center in the country.
Unfortunately, he does no good on his back. Last year, the offensive line was a disaster and zero starters from that unit return. Sanders was sacked on a ghastly 10.6% of his dropbacks, 10th-most in the country. Prime went out and secured serious help: Tyler Johnson (Houston), Justin Mayers (UTEP), and Khalil Benson (Indiana) all project to start. High five-star freshman Jordan Seaton, the top offensive tackle prospect in the nation, secures one of the tackle positions.
The ultimate question up front comes in whether the unit can gel quickly. There's some talent inbound, although likely not as much as Prime would have liked to see.
The running back room likely takes a step backwards after losing all four top rushers to the transfer portal. Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden showed flashes in Columbus, but behind a line chok-full of NFL draft picks and all-conference selections.
Receiver is where the offense really shines. Jimmy Horn (567 yards, six touchdowns) returns alongside All-American Travis Hunter (721, five). FAU transfer LaJohntay Wester will be one of the more productive players, not just on the team but in the league. Vanderbilt transfer Will Sheppard gives CU a strong fourth starter. No doubt about it, the passing game will be dangerous when allowed to operate.
Colorado Buffaloes Defense Preview
Not many teams allowed opponents to score more efficiently than Colorado last year. The Buffs finished 117th in points per drive allowed, prompting Prime to move on from DC Charles Kelly. Instead, he hired Bengals defensive backs coach Robert Livingston after years in an effective NFL system. Schematically, it likely doesn't get worse than 2023.
Six starters return, including three in the secondary. Hunter is the star of the show here, likely earning preseason All-America honors. Prime's other son, Shilo Sanders, and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig return as the starters at safety after leading the defense to a respectable 20 takeaways last year (30th nationally). However, opponents were still able to move the ball through the air, averaging a 149 passer rating against the Buffs.
Liberty corner Preston Hodge secures the opposite corner position and Hunter is expected to move inside to a nickel corner position. Transfers from Oklahoma State (DJ McKinney) and Pitt (Dayon Hayes) are likely Day 1 starters.
The biggest question remains as to whether Colorado can hold its own at the line of scrimmage. Last year, the defensive front was regularly outmatched and pushed around. CU fell outside the top 100 in rushing success rate allowed and 95th in yards per rush allowed (4.7). Without a real new impact player up front, there's skepticism that the pass rush or rush defense improves all that much.
Best Case Scenario For Colorado
If the offensive line clicks and a playmaker or two emerges on the defensive front, Colorado will make a serious leap. Having an NFL prospect at QB and a receiving room as deep as the Buffs can go a long way, particularly in a conference historically not known for defense. Talent does exist along the offensive line, but this unit needs some proof – particularly after Sanders threw them under the bus during a video game live stream.
Jest or not, the offensive front has to improve or Colorado goes nowhere.
Understanding what the ceiling is for Colorado is tricky for many. Calls for 10+ wins and a Playoff berth are unfounded dart throws. The Buffs being anywhere near the playoff conversation come November isn't impossible – granted, we saw TCU and Washington make exceptional leaps the last two years – but it would certainly be Colorado operating in its top 1% of potential and every break going their way.
The realistic best-case scenario for CU this year is 7-5 and a bowl berth. That represents marked improvement, even if the unrealistic crop of Prime truthers don't agree. A 7-5 season would be a success and should be celebrated as such, given the noise in and around the program.
Worst Case Scenario For Colorado
The "worst case" scenario is not reflective of what I believe to be the most realistic outcome (just before this is plastered all over Twitter). The reality is, Colorado will likely only be favored in four games this year, barring some serious turnarounds from teams (for worse). That's not to say the other eight aren't winnable – games against Nebraska, Texas Tech, and Kansas may be lined closely – but it'll take a break or two to win.
But the worst case scenario is likely another four-win season. Three wins could be in the cards, given the schedule. Right off the bat, North Dakota State (while not at the heights of its power) isn't a layup FCS opponent; Prime even joked about the difficulty at Media Days.
Colorado simply pulls a difficult schedule. They face all five projected top teams, according to the Big 12 Media Poll. Kansas State, Utah, and Oklahoma State come in Boulder, but a road tilt that features Nebraska, rival Colorado State, UCF, Arizona, Texas Tech, and Kansas is very difficult.
It'll take a true ceiling year from Sanders – one he's not guaranteed given the offensive line – to be bowl-eligible. Should Colorado improve upon 2023? Absolutely. Are they guaranteed to improve? Definitely not.
2024 Colorado Buffaloes Schedule
Date
Opponent
Aug. 29 (Thursday)
North Dakota State (FCS)
Sept. 7
at Nebraska
Sept. 14
at Colorado State
Sept. 21
Baylor
Sept. 28
at UCF
Oct. 5
BYE
Oct. 12
Kansas State
Oct. 19
at Arizona
Oct. 26
Cincinnati
Nov. 2
BYE
Nov. 9
at Texas Tech
Nov. 16
Utah
Nov. 23
at Kansas
Nov. 29 (Friday)
Oklahoma State
