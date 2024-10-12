Big 12 Game of the Week: Colorado vs. No. 18 Kansas State
On Saturday night at Folsom Field, No. 18 Kansas State and Colorado will play a very important game for the Big 12 conference championship race.
The Wildcats and Buffaloes are both 4-1 on the season heading into this matchup, but the Wildcats have already lost a conference game in blowout fashion to BYU. The Buffaloes were handled by Nebraska in a non-conference road game but are 2-0 in the conference. This game is an opportunity for a statement win for either side.
The biggest star on the field will be the Buffaloes' Travis Hunter. He is a unique player who excels as a star wide receiver and cornerback. He is one of the Heisman frontrunners this season for a reason, and he will give the Wildcats' offensive and defensive coordinators a lot to think about and prepare for. Meanwhile, Kansas State will be hoping that Avery Johnson will win the quarterback battle with Shedeur Sanders. The Buffaloes' signal-caller is one of the best in the country and has thrown for 1,630 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. The Wildcats will be looking to force him into some mistakes, of which he has not made many this year. He has only thrown three interceptions on the year.
This will be the toughest test of the season for Colorado so far. The Wildcats are a better team than Nebraska, who handled Colorado 28-10 a few weeks ago. However, if Kansas State shows any signs of looking like they did in their 38-9 loss to BYU, they could go home with their second conference loss of the season. That would essentially kill their Big 12 title hopes. On the other hand, Colorado can keep its name at the top of the conference standings with what would be the biggest win of head coach Deion Sanders' career so far.
