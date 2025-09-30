Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced for TCU at Kansas State
Monday, the Big 12 announced the kickoff time and TV schedule for TCU’s Week 7 road matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats (2-3, 1-1 Big 12). Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11, at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on FOX.
The Frogs will travel to Manhattan, KS, for their second road conference game of the season. It will be another hostile environment, similar to what TCU faced in their conference opener loss to Arizona State. But before the 2022 Big 12 Championship foes battle on the gridiron, the Frogs will host the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 4.
It will be the 19th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Wildcats leading the all-time series 10-8. TCU has won just three of the last eight matchups, dating back to 2017. The Frogs’ last victory came in the 2022 season when Max Duggan led TCU to a 38-28 win at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Frogs moved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Big 12 play after shutting out the Wildcats in the second half.
The Frogs are just 3-6 on the road against Kansas State and will be going back to Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the first time in nearly two years. The last time these programs faced off, Kansas State dominated to a 41-3 win. TCU scored a field goal on its second drive of the game before being held scoreless for the final three quarters.
The matchup on Oct. 11 will be an afternoon game, just the second day game this season for TCU. The Frogs have had three night games and will play in their fourth when they host Colorado in Primetime this Saturday. The Frogs’ only day game up to this point was when the team took back the Iron Skillet following a 35-24 home victory over SMU on Sep. 20.
Kansas State, on the other hand, started the season 1-3 before earning a home win over UCF. Each of the Wildcats’ losses has been one-score games, with a point differential of minus 12 across three losses.
Before hosting the TCU next weekend, Kansas State will face the Baylor Bears in Waco on Saturday.
TCU Football 2025 Schedule:
Sept. 1 at North Carolina (W, 48-14)
Sept. 13 v. Abilene Christian (W, 42-21)
Sept. 20 v. SMU (W, 35-24)
Sept. 27 at Arizona State* (L, 27-24)
Oct. 4 v. Colorado* | 6:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 11 at Kansas State* | 2:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 18 v. Baylor* | Time TBA
Oct. 25 at West Virginia* | Time TBA
Nov. 8 v. Iowa State* | Time TBA
Nov. 15 at BYU* | Time TBA
Nov. 22 at Houston* | Time TBA
Nov. 29 v. Cincinnati* | Time TBA
What’s Next?
Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs will play Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night, with the kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. from Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game is televised on FOX.