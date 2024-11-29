Big 12 Week 14 Predictions and Matchups
Week 14 of college football is here! This week's slate includes excellent games like Kansas at Baylor and West Virginia at Texas Tech.
Week 14 exclusively features conference play! There are eight conference games. This week's best game will be Kansas State at Iowa State; the loser will be eliminated from contention for the Big 12 Championship game.
My record this season is 103-39, which means I have been right 72% of the time.
Big 12 Week 14 Matchups and Predictions
All times listed are Central Time.
The spreads and totals are from Thursday, November 28th.
Oklahoma State at #25 Colorado
Friday, 11:00 a.m., ABC
Colorado lost to Kansas by 16 last week, and coach Prime needs to win this game to have a chance at the Big 12 Championship. Colorado receiver Travis Hunter had eight receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns during their loss. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has the fifth-most passing yards in the country, and Oklahoma State has the 129th-ranked passing defense. The Buffaloes should breeze past the Cowboys this week in their final home game.
Pick: Colorado.
Spread: Colorado-16.5.
Total: 65 points.
Best Bet: Colorado spread.
Utah at UCF
Friday, 7:00 p.m., FOX
The Utes and Knights will not be bowl eligible this season. UCF has a very potent rushing attack led by RJ Harvey, who has ran for 1458 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. The Knights have a collection of great running backs to choose from and should make this a tough game for the Utes. UCF has played four different quarterbacks this season because they have struggled to throw the ball downfield and injuries. Their running game makes up for their struggles to run the ball because teams are forced to stack the box against the Knights. This opens up passing lanes and makes it easier on the quarterback.
Utah has had a very disappointing season. Going into the year, they were one of the favorites to win the conference. After Utah quarterback Cam Rising was hurt, the team spiraled downhill and never recovered. I expect the Utes' defense to keep them in the game until the beginning of the fourth quarter and then for the Knights to pull away.
Pick: UCF
Spread: UCF -9.5.
Total: 47.5 points.
Best Bet: UCF outright.
Kansas at Baylor
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2
Both teams are on massive winning streaks and are playing very well. If Kansas wins this game, they will become bowl-eligible after a bleak first few weeks. Kansas has beaten three straight ranked teams and capped it off with a decisive win over Colorado. Early in the year, the Jayhawks had bad losses to teams like UNLV and West Virginia, both of whom they should have beaten.
Kansas has the 14th-ranked rushing attack in yards per game, and Baylor allows the 70th-most average yards per game. Baylor has a balanced offense; they have the 50th-ranked rushing and 45th passing attacks. If the Bears can stop the Jayhawks' run game and control the line of scrimmage, they will win this game.
Pick: Kansas.
Spread: Baylor-1.5
Total: 61.5 points.
Best Bet: Kansas spread.
Texas Tech vs West Virginia
Saturday, 11:00 a.m., FS1
Both teams have terrible defenses against the pass, and West Virginia has faced primarily run-heavy teams and struggled to stop the other team's passing attacks. West Virginia has the 124th-ranked passing defense, and Texas Tech averages the 11th most passing yards per game; Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton should be able to put on a clinic against the Mountaineers defense. Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks has 1317 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and will create issues for West Virginia's defense. He missed one game against Washington State and still has the sixth-most rushing yards in the country. I think West Virginia will struggle to stop Texas Tech's offense.
Pick: Texas Tech.
Spread: Texas Tech -3.5.
Total: 64.5 points.
Best Bet: Over 64.5.
#16 Arizona State at Arizona
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Last week, Arizona got thumped by TCU 49-28; two of the Wildcats touchdowns were in the fourth quarter during garbage time. Arizona debatably has the best wide receiver in the country, Tetairoa McMillan, who has caught 78 passes for 1251 yards, the third-most in the country. Arizona State has two phenomenal runners, running back Cam Skattebo and quarterback Sam Leavitt. Skattebo has ran for 1,221 yards and 14 touchdowns, which is the tenth most yards in the country. Arizona State has won four straight games and is coming off of a big win against BYU. I expect the Sun Devils to beat their rival in a dominant fashion.
Pick: Arizona State.
Spread: Arizona State -9.
Total: 52.5 points.
Best Bet: Over 52.5 points and Arizona State spread are great bets.
TCU at Cincinnati
Saturday, 5:00 p.m., ESPN+
TCU has scored over 34 or more points in all but two games this year, and with how bad TCU is against the run, the Bearcats will be able to score quickly. Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby is a fantastic passer and a good runner as well. TCU has particularly struggled against rushing quarterbacks this season, and this will be a good test for the defense to end the season. The over will hit, and that TCU will cover.
Pick: TCU.
Spread: Baylor -3.5.
Total: 58 points.
Best Bet: TCU spread.
Kansas State at Iowa State
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., FOX
Kansa State and Iowa State score an average of 0.9 points per game difference. The Cyclones have had a much more consistent offense than the Wildcats. Both teams are ranked 31-40 in both offensive and defensive yards allowed per game. The Cyclones will have a hard time stopping Kansas State running back DJ Giddens, who has averaged 6.7 yards per carry this season. I think the Wildcats win this game in the trenches and beat Iowa State.
Pick: Kansas State.
Spread: Iowa state -2.5.
Total: 51 points.
Best Bet: Kansas at +115.
Houston at BYU
Saturday, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
BYU has lost two straight games after being the #6 ranked team in the nation. They must win this week to have a chance at making it to the Big 12 championship games; they need chaos to happen for the Cougars to make an appearance at the Big 12 Championship game. Houston has lost two games straight and will not play in a bowl game this season. Houston is ranked last in points per game at 134th with 13.6 points. BYU should beat Houston, but I think Houston will hang around until the fourth quarter.
Pick: BYU.
Spread: BYU -13.
Total: 41 points.
Best Bet: Houston against the spread.
