Alabama-Tennessee Leads Wild College Football Week 7

Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is definitely the biggest yet, and maybe the most jampacked week in the past few years. Blockbuster matchups like Penn State at Michigan, Alabama at Tennessee, and USC at Utah headline, but it doesn't stop there.

Read on for the top games this weekend and the TV schedule for all of it.

All kickoff times below are listed in Central Time (CT).

Baylor at West Virginia

Thursday, 6:00 p.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

You don't have to wait until Saturday to catch a great matchup. The Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1) travel to Morgantown to face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) on Thursday night. WVU looks to recuperate after losing star running back CJ Donaldson to a scary head injury a couple weeks back. However, you won't want to miss the atmosphere at Milan Puskar Stadium this night as WVU fans stripe out the stadium.

#19 Kansas at Oklahoma

Saturday, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Two teams with hurt QBs and both looking to rebound off a loss last week. Kansas star Jalon Daniels is out for the season, but Jason Bean played admirably in his relief against TCU. On the other side, Dillon Gabriel hopes to return to Oklahoma who was shutout against Texas without him. For the first time in years, Kansas-Oklahoma is appointment TV.

Minnesota at #24 Illinois

Saturday, 11:00 a.m., Big Ten Network [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

No team's waited longer to be ranked in the AP poll than Illinois, who broke the streak this last week. The Fighting Illini (5-1, 2-1) lead the Big Ten West as it stands today, but they have to stave off Minnesota (4-1, 1-1) who gets back star running back Mo Ibrahim. Illinois counters with one of the league's best run defenses in what should be a physical, hard-nosed football game.

#10 Penn State at #5 Michigan

Saturday, 11:00 a.m., FOX [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Buckle up for this one, y'all. One of the Big Ten's biggest rivalries writes another chapter Saturday afternoon at the Big House. James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions are 2-10 on the road against Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State. Both sides have a lot to prove in a game that'll help shape the landscape of the Big Ten East. Talk about a blockbuster matchup– this game has it.

#15 NC State at #18 Syracuse

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

There's no time to catch your breath after the morning window as two ranked ACC teams slug it out at the JMA Wireless Dome. NC State may be without their QB Devin Leary, but the Wolfpack edged out Florida State majorly without him last week. Meanwhile, Syracuse looks for their first 6-0 start since 1987. There's a lot on the line for both squads in this under-the-radar game.

#8 Oklahoma State at #13 TCU

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

One of this year's most improved teams in TCU looks to earn respect despite a hot 5-0 start. They defend their home turf against Spencer Sanders and Oklahoma State in what should be a high-flying affair. Max Duggan has been playing lights out, due in part to an electric receiver in Quentin Johnston. If this game is going to have one thing, it's points.

#3 Alabama at #6 Tennessee

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., CBS [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

It's pretty clear what the most hotly-anticipated matchup of the week is; possibly of the season. One of college football's most storied rivalries returns to the big stage as top-6 foes Alabama and Tennessee square off. Heisman QB Bryce Young is questionable to play in the game, but if he does, there's incredible star power on both sides. Hendon Hooker and the Vols are one of just a few teams left without an interception this year despite a high-flying offensive attack.

This is big-screen, volume-up, must-see TV.

#16 Mississippi State at #22 Kentucky

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Ranked matchups don't end with the afternoon window. Mike Leach and the surging Mississippi State Bulldogs travel to Lexington to play the Kentucky Wildcats. Be sure to watch for the status of Kentucky QB Will Levis in this one, as he sat out last week's loss with an injury. But which Mississippi State team will we get in this one? You'll want to know, so tune in.

#7 USC at #20 Utah

Saturday, 7:00 p.m., FOX [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Thank goodness we don't have to stay up past midnight watching this one. Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans face their first tough test of the year as they travel to Salt Lake City to play Utah. Rice-Eccles Stadium is a notoriously difficult place to play and there'll be no love lost for Riley and the Trojans. Catch another star-powered QB matchup between Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams and crafty veteran Cameron Rising.

